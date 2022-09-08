Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
8 Underrated Movies Directed by Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is a legend within the world of cinema. He's revered for his extensive filmography, his passion for film and efforts to preserve old movies for future generations, and for how influential he's been. Many directors who've found success in a post-Scorsese world include him as a source of inspiration, and he's truly made the film world better with his presence and his excellent movies.
Collider
Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' Set to Open Austin Film Festival 2022
Austin Film Festival announced an initial slate of films attendees can expect to watch when the event starts on October 27. For eight days, the festival champions local and international filmmakers who push the boundaries of storytelling in film, television, and new media. Movie buffs, critics, and the general public will be happy to discover that the festival has selected The Whale as the movie that will kick off the event on its opening night.
Collider
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
Collider
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The History of Genndy Tartakovsky’s CGI 'Popeye' Movie
It’s impressive just how recognizable Popeye remains in the pop culture consciousness despite the character not being in anything major in years. Just say the words “I yam what I yam” or crack open some spinach, and people of all ages are bound to invoke the name of Popeye. At one point, though, the modern perception of the character was set to get a massive boost from a new animated feature film by director Genndy Tartakovsky. This project, originally set up at Sony Pictures Animation, would never see the light of day, even if it did frequently show a sense of resilience on par with its titular sailor.
Collider
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
Collider
'The Witcher' Wraps Production on Season 3
After some troubles and turbulence, Henry Cavill-led The Witcher has wrapped production on Season 3, a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals. Bola Ogun, who directed the final two episodes of the season confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. Executive producer Steve Gaub also took to the social media site to post a picture from the set to confirm.
Collider
'Elvis' Rocks Past $150 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Despite being available on both PVOD and the HBO Max streaming service, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is still making noise at the box office. The maximalist music biopic has now passed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office, after over two months of release. It's currently the eighth-biggest film of the year, ahead of major titles such as Nope, Lightyear and Uncharted. Worldwide, the film has made more than $280 million, and has a shot at passing the $300 million mark when the dust settles. As they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings, or until Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker croaks.
Comments / 0