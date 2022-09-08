Read full article on original website
Recruits react to LSU's home opener (Updated)
Saturday gave the LSU recruiting staff its first opportunity to host a gameday experience in Tiger Stadium.
Incredible Video: This is What It's Like to Runout at Tiger Stadium
LSU fans were fired up for the home opener against the Jaguars.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains getting Kayshon Boutte involved early, reacts to first win at LSU
Brian Kelly has scored his first win as head coach of the LSU Tigers. LSU took it to Southern in a Baton Rouge battle, downing the Jaguars 65-17. Kelly was complimentary of the Tigers postgame. “It was an exciting day in Baton Rouge, playing Southern,” Kelly said. “We were excited...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Win Over EMU, QB Play, Tale of Two Halves, Play Calling & Much More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night with a 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan, extending their nation-long winning streak that dates back to week two of last season to 15 games. “It’s kind of a tale of two halves," said head coach Michael Desormeaux after...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Incredible postgame duel between LSU, Southern bands in near-empty Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Well after the concession stands closed and the fans started making their way to the parking lot Saturday night, the Golden Band and the Human Jukebox stuck around in Tiger Stadium to take care of some unfinished business in the Fifth Quarter. Just hours after Baton Rouge's...
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: IDIOT FAN TAKING A WALK ON THE FIELD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE LSU FOOTBALL GAME...
An LSU fan didn't run out on the field Saturday night when the Tigers were playing Southern. He walked. He then watched a play unfold from behind the quarterback as if he were a coach watching a 7-on-7 game. It was surreal, actually. Security didn't do the typical move of rushing the fan and tackling him.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
wbrz.com
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Talks Florida Offer, Interest After Gators Visit
2024 LSU tight end commit breaks down his offer from the Gators and what he liked about what he saw on his visit.
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FSU football: What did we learn from Louisville/UCF game?
FSU football will have their biggest game this season when they travel to Louisville Friday night. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next game on the schedule, but they need a win to avoid undoing all of the goodwill captured from the LSU win. I wrote three...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
tigerdroppings.com
Video: Inside the LSU's $28 Million Football Facility
This is a new one he put out today or yesterday. He did do one a couple of years ago but I don’t think it showed the football facility, just the nutrition center. If it was 3 years old how would they be talking about Coach Kelly? Lol. 8...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
