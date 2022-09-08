Read full article on original website
Wartrace helping boy who lost hand in Mowing Accident
Last week we reported that a 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand on Sept. 7 night after falling off a riding lawn mower he was on with his mother. Now, the town of Watrace is stepping up to help Zayden Bomar. The town is collecting gift cards and other donations that can be dropped off at the Town Hall, located at 29 Main Street East in Wartrace.
Homicide in Franklin County on Monday Morning
Quentin Nathaniel Stacey, a Franklin County man from the Holders Cove area was shot and killed early Monday morning. The alleged shooter is 57 year-old Steven Brian Henley of Winchester. Authorities call him armed and dangerous and was last seen near the crime scene walking and carrying a handgun. He is being searched for by multiple law enforcement agencies. Henley is also known as “Petey Henley.”
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
wgnsradio.com
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail
(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN. PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE,15, WAS LAST SEEN ON 09/07/2022 IN THE AREA OF MIDWAY AVE. IN COLUMBIA. PATIENCE IS 5’6” TALL WEIGHING 120 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-388-2727.
Franklin Co. Female Charged with Murder and Co-Defendant also facing other charges
Ella Alexandrea Miller was indicted Tuesday by the Franklin County Grand Jury for Second Degree Murder and other charges for her involvement in the overdose death of Matthew Sanders. Gregory Wyatt Cone was also indicted yesterday through the Grand Jury for several charges as a co-defendant with Miller. These indictments...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman who has severe medical issues
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 7 in Rutherford County. The woman, Katherine Lynne Hesson, is believed to be in a 10' 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD).
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
On Target News
Comments / 6