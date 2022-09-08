ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wartrace, TN

Wartrace helping boy who lost hand in Mowing Accident

Last week we reported that a 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand on Sept. 7 night after falling off a riding lawn mower he was on with his mother. Now, the town of Watrace is stepping up to help Zayden Bomar. The town is collecting gift cards and other donations that can be dropped off at the Town Hall, located at 29 Main Street East in Wartrace.
Homicide in Franklin County on Monday Morning

Quentin Nathaniel Stacey, a Franklin County man from the Holders Cove area was shot and killed early Monday morning. The alleged shooter is 57 year-old Steven Brian Henley of Winchester. Authorities call him armed and dangerous and was last seen near the crime scene walking and carrying a handgun. He is being searched for by multiple law enforcement agencies. Henley is also known as “Petey Henley.”
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail

(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN. PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE,15, WAS LAST SEEN ON 09/07/2022 IN THE AREA OF MIDWAY AVE. IN COLUMBIA. PATIENCE IS 5’6” TALL WEIGHING 120 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-388-2727.
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
