Last week we reported that a 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand on Sept. 7 night after falling off a riding lawn mower he was on with his mother. Now, the town of Watrace is stepping up to help Zayden Bomar. The town is collecting gift cards and other donations that can be dropped off at the Town Hall, located at 29 Main Street East in Wartrace.

WARTRACE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO