Steve Nunally
3d ago
they did this as a punishment to the kids because some of them left a mess in the cafeteria can you smell the lawsuits coming either that or a whole lot of child endangerment charges
Jackson Junior High staff members return after having students lunch outside during extreme heat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that […]
kion546.com
Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Patrons at Roseville mall mistake falling tables for gunshots after fight, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the Galleria mall were unfounded. Police spokesperson Rob Baquera told ABC10 that a fight broke out at the mall's food court, which resulted in tables being knocked over. In a message to ABC10, Baquera said the...
KCRA.com
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police
ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
KOLO TV Reno
Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
crimevoice.com
Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs
All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
KCRA.com
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck by SUV on I-80, 1 airlifted to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when they were struck by a reported DUI driver in Northern California early Sunday morning, authorities said. The two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo during...
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
Armed man jumps onto Stockton school campus during police search
STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the school's campus, authorities confirm. Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eddie Curry, has since been detained.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
Sacramento police release footage of woman killed in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police released body-worn camera videos Friday from three officers involved in the shooting death of a woman Aug. 27 in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard. In the videos Sacramento police say they edit to protect the identities of those involved, the woman is...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
