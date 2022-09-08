ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Comments / 5

Steve Nunally
3d ago

they did this as a punishment to the kids because some of them left a mess in the cafeteria can you smell the lawsuits coming either that or a whole lot of child endangerment charges

Reply
7
Related
kion546.com

Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.
VANCOUVER, WA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide

The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
OAKLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Amador County, CA
Society
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
Amador County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Jackson, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
crimevoice.com

Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs

All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Armed man jumps onto Stockton school campus during police search

STOCKTON, Calif. — A south Stockton high school was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday as law enforcement officials searched for a man armed with a gun who had gotten onto the school's campus, authorities confirm. Officials say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eddie Curry, has since been detained.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy