VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.

