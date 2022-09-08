ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
wegotthiscovered.com

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, en route to Scotland in light of Queen’s health concerns

Queen Elizabeth II is currently receiving medical care as Buckingham Palace has confirmed that it’s “concerned” about her health. The situation is rapidly developing, with strong indications that this is a serious incident. A measure of how serious things are is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped everything and are currently traveling to Scotland to be with the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. Analysis: Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain, article with image.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates

TORONTO — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
The Independent

King Charles III speaks of his family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

The nation’s new King has described the death of the Queen, who he called his “beloved Mother”, as the “greatest sadness” for his family.One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose title has been confirmed by the Prime Minister as King Charles III – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the Queen was “so widely held”.His words came soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed Elizabeth II, 96, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon.Charles said in...
The Associated Press

Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
SB Nation

A Missed Opportunity For Reading Women

With all football fixtures postponed this weekend as a mark of respect to the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Reading FC Women will now have to wait over a month, until Sunday October 16, for their first home league match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Arsenal. Although understandable, it is a shame as there was a lot excitement for the season opener versus newly promoted Liverpool, and the Royals were all set for a record home attendance – and in excess of 500 season tickets sold.
