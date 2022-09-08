Read full article on original website
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, en route to Scotland in light of Queen’s health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II is currently receiving medical care as Buckingham Palace has confirmed that it’s “concerned” about her health. The situation is rapidly developing, with strong indications that this is a serious incident. A measure of how serious things are is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped everything and are currently traveling to Scotland to be with the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth II dies 'peacefully'; Prince William, Harry arrive at Balmoral Castle
The royal family traveled to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side at Balmoral Castle. She died "peacefully" Thursday. Follow here for the latest updates.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
How the Queen’s death was announced to the world after Her Majesty, 96, dies peacefully at Balmoral
THE Queen died peacefully today aged 96 - marking an end to her historic reign and sparking an outpouring of grief around the world. In a sombre statement, Buckingham Palace today confirmed Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had passed away - making her son, Charles, King.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. Analysis: Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain, article with image.
Photos show rainbows appearing in London and at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96
The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced.
Camilla, King Charles' longtime love, has a divisive history. What do we know about the Queen Consort?
With her husband's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become Queen Consort and will take on a new and more prominent role alongside King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
TORONTO — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
King Charles III speaks of his family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96
The nation’s new King has described the death of the Queen, who he called his “beloved Mother”, as the “greatest sadness” for his family.One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose title has been confirmed by the Prime Minister as King Charles III – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the Queen was “so widely held”.His words came soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed Elizabeth II, 96, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon.Charles said in...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
