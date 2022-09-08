Read full article on original website
The Duchess of Cambridge inherits Princess Diana's title
The Duchess of Cambridge has inherited Princess Diana's title and is now known as Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Our new monarch, King Charles III, confirmed the title change in his first address to the nation as king. He began his speech by paying tribute to his mother and honouring...
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
All the details about the Queen's state funeral
The date 8 September 2022 will now forever remain significant in history, as it marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. A statement released from Buckingham Palace confirmed that "she passed away peacefully at Balmoral". Shortly after the news was publicly announced, her son, now King Charles...
The Colorful Paradox of Queen Elizabeth's Style
When I think of figures who wear the same outfit over and over to brilliant effect, two names come to mind: Karl Lagerfeld and the Queen of England. Uniforms are the surest way of expressing power through clothes. Seeing a person in the same outfit over and over fixes them in your mind; the flush of visual cues becomes codified into expressions of that person’s most deep-seated values. Lagerfeld, with his ruffled blouses tucked into Hedi Slimane’s skintight jeans, wanted us to see him as a 19th century gentleman-snob yanked gleefully into these sexy modern times to tell us what’s chic.
"Who will take care of the corgis?" The mood outside Buckingham Palace
Nula, aged four, wants to know who will take care of the Queen’s corgis now. “I started crying yesterday about it,” she tells me while balancing on the metal railings outside Buckingham Palace. “Who will take care of them? I was worried. I liked the Queen because of The Crown and also her dogs. They look like nice dogs.” Nula’s mother Becky says her daughter has been obsessed with the Queen since she was taught about her at nursery ahead of the Jubilee in June. Ever since, she’s wanted to see the Queen and her home. “Sadly, we just missed her,” explains Becky, who travelled to London from their home in a quiet Sussex village. “We were planning on coming today anyway, and then this happened. I’m not a royalist, but the Queen is part of us, she’s part of our history, and I wanted my daughter to understand that. Also, I’m an only female child, and so is Nula. When you see a powerful woman like that, well, it’s a good thing. My aim is to expose her to as many great, powerful women as possible – and the Queen is, sorry was, one of them.”
