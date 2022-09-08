Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.・
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Daily Beast
William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan Reunite for Surprise Windsor Walkabout, Delighting Crowds
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together with Prince William and Kate Middleton Saturday afternoon to view floral tributes left for the queen in a stunning show of family unity as the Windsors tried to put the bitter feud that has roiled their families behind them.
Why King Charles will pay zero inheritance tax on the Queen’s private fortune
As well as inheriting the throne from his mother, King Charles is also in line to receive much of her private wealth.On top of official Crown property Queen Elizabeth amassed tens of millions of pounds in her own cash and assets – much of it in art and racehorses. Most people pay 40 per cent inheritance tax on anything they inherit over a £325,000 threshold – meaning the monarchy would be on the hook for millions and the Treasury would be in for a windfall.Yet King Charles is not liable for a penny due to a deal negotiated between the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Will Live With Prince Andrew and Sarah
The mystery of what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s two Corgis has been put to rest: CNN on Sunday confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of York—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—will take in the royal corgis at their residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The pair have lived there since their 1996 divorce, and Sarah bonded with the late monarch over their shared love of dogs, a source told CNN. While the Corgis have found a new home, it is still unclear where the queen’s other two dogs—a Dachshund-Corgi (“Dorgi”) mix and a Cocker Spaniel—will live.
Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci at ‘My Policeman’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival
Harry Styles went with his go-to designer for his latest red carpet appearance. The Grammy-winning musician looked to Gucci for his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, attending the premiere for his upcoming drama film, “My Policeman.”. Styles, who has collaborated with Gucci on a collection...
10 Times Female Actors Were Promoting Their Film Or TV Show And The Interviewer Asked Them Something Completely Irrelevant And Inappropriate
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
15 People Who Had A Much Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone
Featuring food, dad texts, celeb social media snafus, and more.
Comments / 0