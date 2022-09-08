ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan Reunite for Surprise Windsor Walkabout, Delighting Crowds

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together with Prince William and Kate Middleton Saturday afternoon to view floral tributes left for the queen in a stunning show of family unity as the Windsors tried to put the bitter feud that has roiled their families behind them.
Why King Charles will pay zero inheritance tax on the Queen’s private fortune

As well as inheriting the throne from his mother, King Charles is also in line to receive much of her private wealth.On top of official Crown property Queen Elizabeth amassed tens of millions of pounds in her own cash and assets – much of it in art and racehorses. Most people pay 40 per cent inheritance tax on anything they inherit over a £325,000 threshold – meaning the monarchy would be on the hook for millions and the Treasury would be in for a windfall.Yet King Charles is not liable for a penny due to a deal negotiated between the...
Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Will Live With Prince Andrew and Sarah

The mystery of what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s two Corgis has been put to rest: CNN on Sunday confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of York—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—will take in the royal corgis at their residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The pair have lived there since their 1996 divorce, and Sarah bonded with the late monarch over their shared love of dogs, a source told CNN. While the Corgis have found a new home, it is still unclear where the queen’s other two dogs—a Dachshund-Corgi (“Dorgi”) mix and a Cocker Spaniel—will live.
