What to consider before using a gun for self-defense
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With national stories of women being abducted and killed, such as the jogger in Tennessee, many, here in Wyoming, are looking at ways to defend themselves. There are many different tools that can be used for self-defense, and some women are turning to handguns.
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine
That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
Casper hometown hero, Kory Suba, sadly passed away
United States Army veteran Kory Suba died in his sleep on Friday, August 26th. Suba was born in 1990. He attended High School at Natrona County where he was in JRROTC. He joined the Army as an Airborne Infantryman in 2008. After graduating Basic training, AIT, and Jump School, he was assigned to C38 Long Range Surveillance Company (LRS).
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo — A woman received two citations but was injured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
