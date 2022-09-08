Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
Medical News Today
What are the main symptoms of bile duct cancer?
Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare form of cancer that affects the bile ducts. Two bile ducts in the human body connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine. They are important for digestion. Bile duct cancer can start. inside the liver — intrahepatic —...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
hcplive.com
Poorer Visual Outcomes in nAMD Treatment Linked to Intraretinal Fluid Presence
The presence of SRF or PED was not significantly associated with worse visual acuity at any time point during the observation period. According to new findings, the presence of intraretinal fluid (IRF) and large variations in central retinal thickness (CRT) in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) were strong predictors for poor visual outcomes.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
verywellhealth.com
Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy
If you have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes, managing your blood sugar can help you minimize the nerve damage of diabetic neuropathy. However, this complication can develop with long-term diabetes even when blood sugar is well controlled. If you already are experiencing signs of diabetic neuropathy, it’s crucial...
hcplive.com
Dr. Reid Robison, MD: Treatment-Resistant Depression and Psychedelic Medicine Acceptance
Dr. Reid Robison, MD, MBA, described his research on clinical depression and the recent acceptance of psychedelic medicine. On Sep. 8, a presentation and discussion was held regarding treatment-resistant depression and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The featured experts collaborated with HCPLive on this State of the Science Summit webinar titled “State of the Science in Psychiatry: Addressing Challenges in Depression Treatment.”
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
hcplive.com
Investigators Identify Geographic Cirrhosis Trends
The highest global cirrhosis prevalence was found in the East and Southeast Asia, mainly caused by high levels of hepatitis prevalence in those areas. New research shows exactly where cirrhosis is more prevalent around the world. A team, led by Kailu Fang, State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of...
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
hcplive.com
Emma Guttman, MD, PhD: Rocatinlimab for Atopic, Head and Neck Dermatitis
The novel OX40 inhibitor molecule showed significant benefit for patients in new EADV 2022 data. A lead author discusses its potential. As the treatment fields for immunologic diseases including atopic dermatitis continue to broaden, investigators are seeking patient-tailored agents that fill cracks of care and refine current standards of therapy: what treats a patient for longer, better, and with an even greater rate of benefits?
physiciansweekly.com
Outside Factors Influence Hypogonadism Treatment
Although testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a standard recommendation for the treatment of symptomatic hypogonadism in men, reaching a proper diagnosis remains a challenge. Studies have shown that outside factors, such as practitioner perception of the patient and a patient’s independent research, may influence the decisions made regarding initiating TRT.
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Canakinumab Fails to Improve DFS Outcomes in Resectable NSCLC
Results from the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial failed to show improved disease-free survival with adjuvant canakinumab in completely resected non–small cell lung cancer. Results from the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial (NCT03447769) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) failed to show an improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) with adjuvant canakinumab (Ilaris) vs placebo in completely resected non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no statistically significant differences noted between subgroups after analysis.
neurologylive.com
Higher Risk of Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalization for COVID-19 Than Influenza
Evidence suggests that COVID-19 may induce venous thromboembolism, with an estimated 30% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developing the condition. Findings from a recent retrospective study of data from the FDA Sentinel System suggest that hospitalization with COVID-19, regardless of vaccine availability, was associated with a significantly higher risk of 90-day venous thromboembolism compared with hospitalization from influenza.1.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
docwirenews.com
Traumatic Brain Injury Linked to Cardiovascular Disease in 9/11 Veterans
A new study shows that traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a potential new risk factor cardiovascular disease in post-9/11-era veterans. The results appeared this week in JAMA Neurology. To assess the link between TBI and subsequent CVD in 9-11 vets, the researchers assessed 1,559,928 participants (median age, 27, 88% male)...
cancernetwork.com
Favorable Responses Derived From Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2+ NSCLC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrates clinically meaningful benefit in patients with non¬–small cell lung cancer harboring HER2 mutations, according to results from the DESTINY-Lung02 trial. Interim results of the DESTINY-Lung02 trial (NCT04644237) were presented the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) and showed a clinically meaningful benefit to...
healio.com
Top news of August: CV effects of premature menopause, salt substitutes and more
Healio and Cardiology Today have compiled a list of the top news in cardiology of August 2022. Readers were most interested in the CV effects of premature menopause; BP benefits of salt substitutes; smartphone cameras that can detect carotid artery stenosis; and more. Premature menopause associated with HF, AF risk.
