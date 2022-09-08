The golf world reacts to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This week, Wentworth is hosting the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England. When news broke, tournament play was suspended for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. There is no word whether or not the event will be played to conclusion.

Below are members of the world of golf paying their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The R&A

Royal Lytham Golf Club

Royal Birkdale Golf Club

Gary Player

Tommy Fleetwood

LPGA

Catriona Matthew

Justin Rose