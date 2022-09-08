ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The golf world reacts to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40f6ye_0hnb3Qrg00
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This week, Wentworth is hosting the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England. When news broke, tournament play was suspended for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. There is no word whether or not the event will be played to conclusion.

Below are members of the world of golf paying their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The R&A

Royal Lytham Golf Club

Royal Birkdale Golf Club

Gary Player

Tommy Fleetwood

LPGA

Catriona Matthew

Justin Rose

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
The Hill

Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos of the beautiful rainbow that appeared over England on day of Queen Elizabeth II's death

The United Kingdom — and the world — is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As many people in England pointed out and snapped photos of, a rainbow appeared in London as news of concerns over her health was everywhere. As British flags were lowered to half-mast when the news about her death broke, photos of that rainbow were taken.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate Are No Longer Just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Sport has paid tribute after Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96. Messages poured in from sporting governing bodies and personalities after her death was announced on Thursday. A minute's silence was held at Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Hearts' European matches. And in horse racing,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Golf World#Royal Birkdale Golf Club#Ancient Golf Club#Https T Co Hei5czr6tu#Ga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy