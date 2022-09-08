ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Plattsmouth, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades

(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
IOWA STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
KCRG.com

Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte River runs dry again

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCCI.com

Rain moves out of the metro this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
IOWA STATE
myqcountry.com

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
MISSOURI STATE
Kearney Hub

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE

