northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades
(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts
Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes
State policy on raising revenues isn’t conservative. It’s irrational
KCRG.com
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
KCCI.com
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
myqcountry.com
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
mymoinfo.com
Autumn Outlook for Missouri
(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
