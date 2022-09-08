Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro
We've been waiting years for a truly next-generation iPhone, and with the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple may have finally brought us one. The iPhone 14 Pro finally brings real changes to how the iPhone looks and makes some significant shifts in the experience as a whole. The iPhone 14 Pro...
makeuseof.com
Why Does the iPhone 14 Still Have the Notch?
As many fans came to fear, the iPhone 14 retains the notch at the top of the display, just like the iPhone 13, leaving the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as the only models to get a visual refresh on the front. But why is that? Up until this...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Make Your iPhone Look and Feel Like an Android Device
For the most part, the iPhone delivers a great user experience and convenient features. But let's face it, if you recently switched from an Android device, you might miss certain things, like some of Google's first-party apps or the freedom to customize your device. That said, although iOS can't match...
makeuseof.com
The iPhone 14 Is eSIM-Only: Here's What That Could Mean for the Future
Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 lineup at its Far Out event. While there aren't many significant upgrades compared to the iPhone 13, one thing has caught the attention of some users—Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slots for its US models, switching to eSIMs instead. Is Apple's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Smart Glasses
8.20/10 6. Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart glasses are a luxury item for most. Some find it difficult to justify a pair when a phone and earbuds do the same trick. So, why do you need a pair of smart glasses?. Well, different brands have different features. Some brands...
makeuseof.com
6 iPhone 14 Pro Features That Android Phones Introduced
Apple launches a new lineup of iPhones annually in the fall. And with every release, the company makes it seem that each new feature it brings to the iPhone is groundbreaking technology. However, that is not the case all the time. In fact, there are several features in the iPhone...
makeuseof.com
8 Common Ways to Fix Your MacBook’s Touch Bar
Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro models but eventually discontinued it from the redesigned 2021 lineup due to a lack of positive reception. Nevertheless, many people still own Touch Bar-equipped MacBooks, and even the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro still has it. In most cases, it's beneficial and helps people create a smoother workflow. But many users have reported that it often stops working or freezes.
makeuseof.com
The Best Sites to Download 8K Wallpapers for Free
Changing your wallpaper is one of the fastest and most effective ways of ensuring your device reflects you. You can use wallpapers to make your desktop or smartphone more personal; to express your tastes, interests, and emotions. The good news is that the internet is filled with many websites that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Mute or Disable Your Microphone on Windows 11
A microphone is an essential peripheral device that you may use to attend a Zoom call, lay down some tunes, or do all sorts of other tasks. However, your PC’s microphone can also be a privacy concern. Hence, it's a good idea to turn it off when not in use.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Speed Dial Size on Vivaldi's Start Page
If you use Vivaldi often, you probably begin all your browsing from the Start Page. It usually contains speed dials; thumbnails of sites you've visited and recommendations similar to them. Depending on the number and size of these thumbnails, your Vivaldi Start Page can easily be cluttered, especially if you're...
makeuseof.com
Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark Review: A Stunning Concept Display Come to Life
With unique multitasking views, a stunning spectacle of a display, and the best audio to ever come from a television/monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is certainly a feast of immersion. That feast comes at a high cost though, and at $3500, even with all the extra features Samsung packed in, first generation issues and limitations may have you reconsider boarding this Ark and waiting for the next iteration.
makeuseof.com
8 of the Best Workout Apps for Small Living Spaces
Exercising at home can be just as fruitful as going to the gym. You don't need a lot of fancy gym equipment to work up a sweat, and you sure don't need a lot of space either. Even if your living space is tiny or you're stuck in a small hotel room, that is still no excuse not to get moving. As long as you have enough room to fit an exercise mat, you have enough room to do a basic workout. Below are a few awesome workout apps that are perfect for close quarters.
makeuseof.com
How to Draw on Your PC Screen With Your Android Phone
Whether you're studying from a PDF on your desktop, sharing your screen in an online meeting, or just sketching some ideas in Photoshop, there are times when you wish you could draw on your screen and share with others. Using a graphic tablet would be an easy solution, but no...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Shazam With Spotify
If you're into music like most of us are, you probably have Shazam on your phone. In fact, you probably use it often to find music playing around you. Fortunately, Shazam keeps your history, so you can go back and listen to your tracks anytime. But another amazing perk of...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Remote Desktop Services Tool, and What Are Its Benefits?
The Windows Remote Desktop Services (RDS) tool allows you to remotely access other computers. But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? Also, what are the pros and cons of using it?. This article answers all the questions you might have about Remote Desktop Services. We’ll...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Electric Bikes for Sale Now
E-bikes are taking over your local trails. This is happening in the same manner that electric vehicles are taking over our roads. The electric future is upon us, and electric bikes offer great advantages over your typical human-powered bike. If you're ready to take the plunge and begin shopping for an e-bike, check out this list of the best e-bikes currently for sale.
Sneakerheads, Rejoice! This Genius $12 Cleaning Tool Restores White Sneaker Soles to Like-New Condition
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Bluetooth Audio Not Working on Windows 11
Bluetooth audio devices have been a great alternative to their wired counterparts for quite some time now. Wireless audio accessories embedded with Bluetooth are now more affordable than ever. But some Windows 11 users frequently face audio not working while using their Bluetooth devices. If you share the problem, then...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Hardware Acceleration in Firefox
Whether you want to enable or disable your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox, you aren’t forced to keep your default settings. You can simply change your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox. Hardware acceleration allows your browser to use the graphics processor in your computer instead of using your main...
makeuseof.com
How to Add and Edit Tags to Photos in OneDrive
OneDrive is a cloud storage platform that comes installed out of the box on newer versions of Windows. However, many users only use OneDrive for storage because they're unaware it has various features to make life easy. The photo tagging feature on OneDrive is a versatile photo management feature that...
Comments / 0