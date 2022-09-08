On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau very simply explained how Lincoln Riley built trust and established the right reputation to bring recruits to Norman. “Oklahoma’s definitely a unique situation, right? You leave the campus of USC and within three hours of driving, you can probably field your entire team and have a very talented college football contending team, as well as you would have at Miami. Ohio State’s been nationally recruiting since Urban Meyer took over in Columbus. So it’s a little bit different, but I think the big thing they were able to do in Year 1 was establish and identify (a strategy) early on,” Reneau said.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO