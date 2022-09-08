Read full article on original website
Lincoln Riley quickly established proof of concept at OU; he's trying to do that at USC
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau very simply explained how Lincoln Riley built trust and established the right reputation to bring recruits to Norman. “Oklahoma’s definitely a unique situation, right? You leave the campus of USC and within three hours of driving, you can probably field your entire team and have a very talented college football contending team, as well as you would have at Miami. Ohio State’s been nationally recruiting since Urban Meyer took over in Columbus. So it’s a little bit different, but I think the big thing they were able to do in Year 1 was establish and identify (a strategy) early on,” Reneau said.
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Oklahoma Hosting a Number of Talented Recruits for Kent State This Weekend
The Sooners are continuing to make moves on the recruiting trail after a strong summer haul.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win Over Kent State
The Sooners shook off a slow start in the first half to roll the Kent State Golden Flashes for Brent Venables' second career win.
High School Scoop - Monday September 2, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Grandville (MI): Grandville HS has an immediate opening for a PE/Health Teacher. The teacher will be a part of our strength staff and teach strength and conditioning to our athletes. We understand that most coaches are in the midst of your seasons so we would like the candidate to be able to join the football staff after this season. Please email any questions to Head Coach Eric Stiegel - estiegel@gpsbulldogs.org . You can get more information and apply for the job via this link.
Poll Report: Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Sooners moved up to No. 6 in both rankings after their blowout win over Kent State on Saturday.
Gators commit Knijeah Harris set for return to the Swamp
One of the Gators' offensive line commits, Knijeah Harris, has scheduled his next trip to the Swamp.
UNC freshman Jalen Washington to be cleared ahead of 2022-23 season
As we continue to count down the days until the 2022-23 college basketball season, the North Carolina Tar Heels appear to have some good news for one key freshman. Per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, four-star center Jalen Washington is expected to be cleared for all basketball activities at the end of September. Rothstein sources head coach Hubert Davis for his report and even has a quote on Washington that should excite UNC fans. Per Rothstein, Davis told him that Washington is the “best shooting big man coming out of high school that I’ve ever seen.” That’s some high praise from a...
What College GameDay Said About no. 21 BYU vs no. 9 Baylor
The College GameDay crew is in Austin, Texas to feature Alabama-Texas. As one of just three ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 9 Baylor at no. 21 BYU will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about ...
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables previews Nebraska, offers final takes on Kent State win
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is thankful Kent State provided his team with an unexpected test during Saturday night's 33-3 victory. Oklahoma led 7-3 at halftime before a 24-point third quarter broke the game open. “Good win for us, got to 2-0, faced some good adversity and really proud of our...
How Oklahoma Didn't Panic to Respond Against Kent State
The OU offense put up 24 third quarter points against Kent State after a lackluster first half on Saturday.
Recap: ASU falters late in loss to Cowboys
STILLWATER, Okla. — Within the hostile, paddle-smacking, boisterous atmosphere nestled between the walls of Boone Pickens Stadium, Arizona State found itself in more than just enemy territory. It was a proving ground. Head coach Herm Edwards insisted throughout the preseason that his Sun Devils would need a strong understanding...
Three-star wing Connor Dow commits to Oklahoma State
There are no days off for Mike Boynton as Oklahoma State basketball added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday. Broken Arrow (Okla.) three-star wing Connor Dow announced his pledge to the Cowboys on Saturday, becoming the third commit in the class for Oklahoma State. Dow is rated...
Josh Giddey, other Thunder players visit Norman to watch OU's game
In their second home game of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners were greeted by several Oklahoma City Thunder players who enjoyed a sporting event as a spectator instead of a participant. Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins watched OU’s dominating win against Kent State on the field...
