Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that...
ST. PETERS, MO
saucemagazine.com

7 St. Louis drink and destination pairings worth a night out now

There’s an art to going out and grabbing a drink. Time, place and vibe are crucial. You would never waste a trip to an upscale cocktail bar to down macro lagers and you wouldn’t throw back green tea shots at a dive on a first date. (Or hey, maybe you would! No judgment.) So what should you do? Sometimes we just want to be told. Here are seven drink and destination pairings worth a spot on your weekend itinerary.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Port Authority votes to move ahead on P&G proect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority is on board with Procter & Gamble’s plans to grow in the city. The company is looking to invest $180 million into its plant on East Grand near the St. Louis riverfront. P&G says it would add more than 100 new jobs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spotonillinois.com

Sunday morning crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
COLUMBIA, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
KMOV

MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

