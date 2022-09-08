Read full article on original website
Related
Distinguished Tudor mansion on the market in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – History lovers and architecture admirers will indeed find themselves drawn to a particular home in south St. Louis County; one that draws inspiration from 16th-century England but was constructed in Depression-era America. 40 Grantwood Lane is an impressive 5,700-square-foot Tudor-style gem located in Grantwood...
KMOV
Over 50 companies hiring at St. Louis job fair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 15. The fair will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center in Maryland Heights. There will be over 50 different companies in attendance from the St. Louis area. Some of the...
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store
ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that...
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa
Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis.
saucemagazine.com
7 St. Louis drink and destination pairings worth a night out now
There’s an art to going out and grabbing a drink. Time, place and vibe are crucial. You would never waste a trip to an upscale cocktail bar to down macro lagers and you wouldn’t throw back green tea shots at a dive on a first date. (Or hey, maybe you would! No judgment.) So what should you do? Sometimes we just want to be told. Here are seven drink and destination pairings worth a spot on your weekend itinerary.
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority votes to move ahead on P&G proect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority is on board with Procter & Gamble’s plans to grow in the city. The company is looking to invest $180 million into its plant on East Grand near the St. Louis riverfront. P&G says it would add more than 100 new jobs.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
Ameren adding solar generation sites in north St. Louis, Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Thursday that they have selected north St. Louis and Jefferson County for their next solar generation sites as part of the Neighborhood Solar Program. Construction on the sites will begin later this year. Ameren expects these solar energy sites to start generating enough clean energy to power an approximate […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville backs Panda Express and Massage Heaven bids; rejects Royal Juice
A trio of conditional use permits was the main focus of the Ellisville City Council meeting on Sept. 7. While two received unanimous passage, the third was denied – but barely. Eric Abeln, of Heights Venture Architecture Design and representing a proposed Panda Express, answered a good deal of...
Grab your kayak! Dardenne Blueway is expanding, linking parks in the St. Charles area
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Grab your kayak!. If you live in St. Charles County, there’s a not so hidden gem you may want to check out. The first of its kind Dardenne Creek Blueway is open and is planning to expand. 5 On Your Side met with Ryan...
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
spotonillinois.com
Sunday morning crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
KMOV
MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
Comments / 0