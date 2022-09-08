ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards

Throwback CMA performances are just an archive of greatness. From new breakout singles, to live covers, and in this case a one-of-a-kind collaboration, these older award shows really categorize some of country’s greatest hits. And you can’t have great hits without great vocals; that’s something that Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes have never ran short on. Arguably, their stripped-down vocals are some of the rawest we have ever seen from female country artists, and it definitely shines through on their […] The post Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Essence

Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal To Launch boohooMAN Collection During NYFW

The collection will officially be available on the boohoo site on Monday, September 12th. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN has something special coming for the fellas. Introducing the boohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Tall edit, a forthcoming launch specially curated by American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. While capturing each of their unique styles and aesthetics, the 50-piece drop is an ode to brotherhood and unity between the O’Neal brothers. The edit is said to be inspired by the grunge and renaissance trends, according to a press release sent to the ESSENCE team, and will cover a range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL, Big going up to 5XL, and inside leg availability up to 36 inches.
