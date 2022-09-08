The collection will officially be available on the boohoo site on Monday, September 12th. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN has something special coming for the fellas. Introducing the boohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Tall edit, a forthcoming launch specially curated by American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. While capturing each of their unique styles and aesthetics, the 50-piece drop is an ode to brotherhood and unity between the O’Neal brothers. The edit is said to be inspired by the grunge and renaissance trends, according to a press release sent to the ESSENCE team, and will cover a range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL, Big going up to 5XL, and inside leg availability up to 36 inches.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO