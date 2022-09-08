Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $870,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

