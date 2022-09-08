Read full article on original website
KTBS
Update: Controversial health plan for city employees was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City leaders backtrack on health care. For two days, we were led to believe that a controversial three-tier insurance plan for city employees and retirees had been approved. But it turns out that it was rejected. The plan did get a majority vote of 4 to 3...
KTBS
Mayor Perkins speaks out on Shreveport's healthcare plan
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke out Friday and tried to tamp down criticism over the process of a new health insurance plan for city employees and retirees. The mayor's news conference comes following a raucous meeting of the health board on Wednesday. Most of the beneficiaries objected...
KTBS
Pay raises for employees, city officials in Minden budget
MINDEN, La. -- Months of meetings and workshops officially ended Tuesday when the Minden City Council voted to adopt its $37.5 million operating budget for 2022-23, a figure that features pay raises for employees including police officers, firefighters and city officials. Vote for approval of the budget was 3-1, and...
KTBS
Bossier City holds 9/11 remembrance event
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex. The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those...
KTBS
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
abc17news.com
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Seemingly down to its last strike, there’s a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. “One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports,” says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. “We’re trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community.”
KTBS
Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted
MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
KTBS
Arrive Alive Tour to visit BPCC
BOSSIER CITY, La. - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is making a stop at Bossier Parish Community College on Monday. The virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
KSLA
Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
Harrison County officials investigating homicide of man found in roadway
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an Avinger man found dead Saturday night in the roadway as a homicide.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
KTBS
East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area
DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Rd., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway. When officials arrived...
