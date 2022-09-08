Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Fall Bash Set for Saturday
Tomorrow’s City of Knox Fall Bash has food, games and entertainment for everyone beginning at 4 p.m. CT at Wythogan Park. Registration for the cornhole tournament is at 3 p.m. with competition starting at 4 p.m., while the golf cart poker run begins at 5 p.m. CT with line-up at shelter #1.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Public Library Hosting Program On Scams
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library has a busy week planned, with programs for all ages. North Webster Police Chief Greg Church will be at NWCPL at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to talk about protecting oneself from a variety of different scams. Anyone is welcome to attend this program.
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Sept. 17
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Lions Club will have a fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 17. It starts at noon and continues to 3 p.m. at the Claypool Lions Club Building, 201 W. Calhoun St. Carry-out only. Tenderloins are $9, and fish is $12 a pound. Sides of potato salad,...
WNDU
Bashor Children’s Home gears up for annual Running with Spoons fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home is gearing up for their annual Running with Spoons fundraiser. The event will take place on Thursday inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theater. Thirteen teams of local chefs will compete against each other by cooking up their favorite dishes. Guests...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
inkfreenews.com
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
inkfreenews.com
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, of Big Lake in rural Noble County, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home following an extended illness. She was born Jan. 5, 1936, to Monnie (McFarland) and Russell Hunt in Yale, Kentucky. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, A.K.A. “George Duncan.” He died in 2010.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Vinny
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
inkfreenews.com
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
inkfreenews.com
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
inkfreenews.com
Sandra Lucile Murphy
Sandra Lucile Murphy died at Warsaw Meadows Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Gay and Bonnie (Williamson) Smith. Survivors include four sons: Shannon Geiger of Syracuse, Jeremy (Kristy) Geiger of Cromwell, Chris (Selena) Geiger of Wawaka and Troy (Jennifer) Geiger of Warsaw; eight grandchildren and a sister, Faye (Rodney) Smith-Shull.
inkfreenews.com
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank, 82, Warsaw, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 4, 1940. She is survived by four siblings, Derek Brouwer (Sue), James (Martha), Barbara Straayer (Dan) and Diana DeGroot (Dennis); four daughters, Debra Marvel, Kimberly Turner, Robin Truitt (Wit) and Julie Heckaman Shepherd (Casey); and 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951. She is survived by her three children, Katie Fisher, Syracuse, Eric Fisher, Syracuse and Brad (Jennifer Mishler), Leesburg; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Gail (Leonard) Crofford, Lake Village.
rvbusiness.com
RV Industry ‘Runs with Spoons’ for Bashor Children’s Home
Celebrity chefs serving up food and fun helped raise about $350,000 for the Bashor Children’s Home Thursday evening (Sept. 8) during the Running with Spoons fundraiser, held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart, Ind. The RV industry was well represented at the event, which...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Ann King
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. She married Barry D. King, who survives.
inkfreenews.com
New Parkview Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — A new walk-in clinic at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw, is now open. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when Warsaw-area residents need expert medical attention for these conditions and others:. cuts and scrapes. suspected sprains or strains. minor allergic reactions. mild asthma flares. sore...
inkfreenews.com
Gary Bruce Kline — UPDATED
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Oct. 28, 1941. On Sept. 9, 1961, he was married to Shirley M. Weingart; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his Kimberly (Wayne) Rivenes, Elkhart; son, Jeffery...
inkfreenews.com
Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival recently announced its contestants for the Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant. The pageant is part of the annual Apple Festival, which runs from Sep. 15-18 in Nappanee. Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College....
