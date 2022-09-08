Read full article on original website
Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in an August armed robbery of a Columbia restaurant.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable.
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL
Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
KOMU
Columbia crash leaves one man dead Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - A man was left fatally injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 123.4 in the driving lane of traffic. According to an email sent by the Columbia Police Department, Ruzana R. Tadzhibayev, 30, struck the...
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C.
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon.
KMZU
Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
KOMU
City of Columbia installs speed bumps on streets ranked highest in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is installing speed bumps on Smith Drive and Louisville Drive in the Georgetown neighborhood in an effort to prevent drivers from speeding. For the past six years, the city council's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program has kept tabs on the community's wants and needs. For...
KOMU
Cooper county man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 58-year-old man is seriously injured after being ejected in a motorcycle crash on Missouri Route 87 near Eldon. The crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon as Joseph Lusky was travelling north on Route 87. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lusky wasn't prepared...
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
abc17news.com
Police investigate report of shots fired Wednesday morning near Columbia elementary school
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers investigated a report of shots fired Wednesday morning near a Columbia elementary school. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers searching the area near the intersection of Ripley Street and Hinkson Avenue around 6 a.m. Benton Elementary School is located at the same intersection. Police...
KOMU
Osage Beach crash leaves two people with serious injuries
MILLER - Two people were left with serious injuries after a crash near Osage Beach early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling northbound on Route W. A 2006 Honda VTX1300R, driven by Bruce L. Keffer, 58, lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, crossing the center of the roadway. Both Keffer and his passenger, Pamela S. Canupp, 54, were ejected from the vehicle. The Honda came to a rest in the southbound lane of Route W.
Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of
myozarksonline.com
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
KRMS Radio
One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County
Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
