Carlos Alcaraz may only be 19, but he’s already accomplished at least two feats that most could only dream about. The Spanish tennis player won his first grand slam title at the US Open on Sunday night, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets. Then, immediately following the most significant moment of his career, the teenage sensation slapped on a gorgeous Rolex Daytona for the trophy ceremony. Think about the watch you were wearing at 19. It may have been nice. It may have even been Swiss-made. But did it also have the distinction of being the world’s most coveted timepiece? Only so...

TENNIS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO