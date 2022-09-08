ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage

The four groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were revealed by Riot Games earlier today. With the tournament starting later this month, teams have just under a month to prepare for their opponents. At Worlds, 24 teams will have the opportunity to hoist...
Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta

Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9

100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
LCS Commissioner Jackie Felling on 2022 season: ‘There was this huge opportunity to grow and to really see where this excitement in the community could take us’

The LCS welcomed a new face into their ranks this year, Jackie Felling, whose extensive esports background created some of the most-watched splits in LCS history while also connecting North American fans and players more than they had been before. Felling, former director of product for the Call of Duty...
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal

Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
The battle of EMEA vs NA continues: OpTic Gaming clutch up against Team Liquid

OpTic Gaming overcomes their EMEA kryptonite and sends Team Liquid down to the lower bracket at VALORANT Champions Istanbul. Team Liquid started playoffs with a clinical performance on Breeze against the former Masters: Reykjavík champions OpTic Gaming. With the crowd in Istanbul behind them, chanting “Let’s go Liquid,” the team gained a quick 9-3 advantage over the number one seed from North America. OpTic has become infamous for their slow starts in series and this one was no different. Despite clawing back some rounds after the half changed, OpTic conceded Liquid’s map pick of Breeze 13-7. Soulcas for Liquid was the standout player on Breeze as KAY/O. He finished the map with a 1.57 KD and the lobby’s highest headshot percentage at 39.
EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America

Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today. With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.
ThatSrb2DUDE reaches S+ in Splatoon 3 ranked in lightning-quick fashion

Twitch streamer and avid Splatoon player ThatSrb2DUDE managed the impossible today, reaching Splatoon 3’s highest rank less than 24 hours after the game’s release. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a monumental task, one that takes months or even years to achieve. Splatoon 3, like many other games with skilled-based matchmaking, assigns its players a ranked based off their in-game performances and results. In Splatoon 3’s ranked system, the point values of wins gradually decrease as you rise in rank while the penalty per loss subsequently increases. This means that climbing all the way from C-, the game’s lowest rank, to S+ requires immense skill.
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
Toronto Defiant rises through the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown bracket

Yesterday, two West Region Overwatch League teams were sent home from the sprawling arena of the Toronto Defiant after losing their second games of the Summer Showdown tournament. Teams that survived the first onslaught moved on to today’s schedule, a figurative bloodbath that would send three more teams back across the border.
Ceb sets goal to return to competitive Dota 2 during Z Event charity drive

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs has technically been retired from competitive Dota 2 since November 2021 after a historic career, but things like unexpected visa issues and community charity goals continue to keep the door open for a return. As part of his “mandatory donation goals” that he helped...
Lower bracket kings: FunPlus Phoenix eliminate Leviatán from VALORANT Champions

FunPlus Phoenix eliminates the final LATAM team from VALORANT Champions in a clinical two-map series. The first elimination match of playoffs at VALORANT Champions Istanbul has the former Masters: Copenhagen champions FPX taking on the number one seed from LATAM Leviatán. The dominance Leviatán showed through the group stage was not present during the opening map on Icebox as FPX out-fought their way to an early 7-0 lead. A thrifty round from Leviatán was all the team needed to finish the half with a four-round deficit.
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3

Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
