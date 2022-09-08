Read full article on original website
‘Lion King’ Prequel Title Unveiled, ‘Haunted Mansion’ Adds New Cast & More [D23 Expo]
Disney‘s big event, D23 Expo 2022, is currently underway at the Anaheim Convention Center and today Walt Disney Studios‘ made a big promotional push for upcoming theatrical and Disney+ lineup for feature films. The giant entertainment company revealed new details and first looks, led by their new “Lion King” prequel, directed by Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight“), now titled “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Some of those anticipated titles include traditional animation flicks the family-friendly company is known for from Walt Disney Animation Studios, along with their live-action projects as well.
Rian Johnson Says He’ll Keep Making ‘Knives Out’ Films Until Daniel Craig “Blocks Me On His Phone”
This weekend saw the big premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Toronto International Film Festival. And if early reviews are to be believed, it would appear Rian Johnson has yet another major hit (and Oscar contender) coming our way. However, as we see with all franchise film releases, the question looming overhead is always “What’s next?” Well, Rian Johnson wants to keep making ‘Knives Out’ films. At least, until Daniel Craig gets annoyed.
Pixar Names ‘Elemental’ Main Cast, Announces New Feature ‘Elio’ & Will Forte Joins ‘Win Or Lose’ Series [D23 Expo]
Disney’s D23 Expo wasn’t just about live-action films. The house of the mouse was obviously built on animation, and the studio didn’t forget its roots in tonight’s big promotional event. Beloved animation studio Pixar had a presence at D23 as well, and they delivered several updates on projects new and familiar while also confirming today’s news of an impending sequel to “Inside Out.”
‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Trailer: Six Animated ‘Star Wars’ Shorts Will Drop October 26 On Disney+ [D23 Expo]
Fans know that “Star Wars” was kept alive on the small screen long before the new string of feature films post-Disney merger. This success was due to the embrace of animated series like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and its follow-up “Star Wars: Rebels.” In addition to the return of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Disney announced at D23 this weekend that we’ll also have a brand new project in “Tales of The Jedi,” which will see six shorts focusing all on sorts of Jedi characters.
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Returns As Giselle In Highly Anticipated Sequel [D23 Expo]
Back in 2007, audiences were first introduced to Amy Adams‘ Giselle, an upbeat singing animated princess that travels to the real world, specifically, New York City. Mixing the animated princess film genre with a fish-out-of-water romantic comedy, “Enchanted,” very much became a hit for Disney, and its belated sequel is finally on the horizon. “Disenchanted,” not to be confused with the Netflix animated series, is a direct sequel that will be released by Disney+ this fall, and the studio finally released the first trailer at the D23 Expo event, showcasing the new cast and tunes.
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
‘Werewolf By Night’ Teaser Trailer: Marvel Finally Reveals Their Upcoming Halloween Special Arrives October 7 [D23]
While Marvel has set up the cosmic side of the universe, it’s only been more recently that the studio has pursued the supernatural and horror side of things with the “Moon Knight” series starring Oscar Isaac and Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Doctor Strange.” But the bent towards the spooky, the strange, and the surreal gets much heavier in the upcoming Halloween special, “Werewolf By Night,” which stars Gael Garcia Bernal.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: The Next Adventure For Din Djarin Begins In 2023 [D23 Expo]
What Disney+ show has been more celebrated than “The Mandalorian?” Since the first season premiered in November 2019, the show has acquired a beloved following and near-universal critical acclaim. However, after the end of last season, it looks as if Din Djarin’s time with Grogu may be definitively over. Is their separation permanent? That may be the most intriguing question heading into season three.
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Eddie Redmayne Does A Whole Lot Of Acting In Ripped-From-The-Headlines Medical Thriller [TIFF]
It would be empty hyperbole to declare Eddie Redmayne our worst living actor; in all likelihood, the honor belongs to someone nobody’s ever heard of, so bad that they never became famous in the first place. But in Tobias Lindholm’s new drama “The Good Nurse,” Redmayne still makes a bold argument for some qualified version of the statement.
‘Captain America 4’: Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader Returns; ‘Loki’ Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan [D23 Expo]
While they didn’t unveil the entire cast of “The Fantastic Four,” or whatever it is fans are griping about at the moment, Marvel Studios did reign over Disney’s D23 Expo much as they did at San Diego Comic-Con, earlier this summer, basically owning the entire affair yet again.
‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Trailer: Disney’s Live-Action Riff On The Animated Classic Arrives May 2023 [D23 Expo]
Walt Disney Pictures has been pushing forward with heaps of “live-action” remakes of classic films from their extensive film library, and one of the more recent attempts has been a modern spin on the hit 1989 film “The Little Mermaid.” The film wasn’t just popular with kids but made a strong impression on adults as well, as it ended up winning Oscar statues for Score and Best Song. This makes sense why Disney recruited singer Halle Bailey to play the live-action version of the mermaid princess, Ariel, along with hiring veteran director Rob Marshall (“Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides“) to helm the musical after tackling feature adaptations of “Chicago” and “Into The Woods.”
‘Willow’ Series Trailer: Lucasfilm Returns To The World Of Magic On November 30 [D23 Expo]
Director Ron Howard’s 1988 film “Willow” allowed Lucasfilm to play within the world of sword and sorcery. Warwick Davis, who as a young lad played a main Ewok in “Star Wars: Return of The Jedi,” got to fill the role of underdog hero. Decades later, a sequel series is headed to Disney+ courtesy of Jonathan Kasdan, the co-writer of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The new series will also bring back Davis in the role of the titular magician as a group of young heroes need his help.
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
‘Secret Invasion’ Teaser Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Leads A Skrulls Invasion Series Coming In 2023 [D23]
While Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been in eleven MCU films to date – including pretty significant roles in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Captain Marvel” – the character’s never had a solo movie before. That isn’t changing with Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” an upcoming limited series, but it’s the closest we’ve come so far.
Final ‘Andor’ Trailer: Diego Luna Stars In Tony Gilroy’s New Dramatic ‘Rogue One’ Rebels Origin Tale
It’s almost time for Lucasfilm to unveil its next series, “Andor” and so, today at D23 Expo today during the Lucasfilm Hall D23 presentation, Disney unveiled the thrilling and final trailer to the series, a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”. Created by writer/director/producer...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Stop-Motion Collaboration is Uneven But Engaging [TIFF]
It must be tough to work with Jordan Peele – not because he seems a particularly difficult collaborator (quite the opposite, frankly), but because lazy and/or SEO-hunting websites tend to ascribe his ownership to just about anything he touches. We saw it with last year’s “Candyman” (which he co-wrote and produced but did not direct), with Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman” (producer), with the recent “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” (executive producer), and with the television productions “Hunters” and “Lovecraft County” (executive producer). It’s not terribly fair to the other creators of those projects, but also understandable – he’s staked out a very specific kind of entertainment, a cross-pollination of genre exploration and social commentary, and people just associate it with him, even when his involvement isn’t terribly direct.
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Leads Gina Prince Bythewood’s Fierce, Action-Packed Drama [TIFF]
When fans complain about the inclusion of women of color in action franchises, they often fall back on the same talking points: it’s not about sexism, it’s just that filmmakers should create different, original movies for Black and Brown actors. Gina Prince Bythewood has done just that with “The Woman King” and proven what we already knew: that women always have and always will make formidable action heroes.
Yalitza Aparicio Forges Ahead with Genre Pic Luis Mandoki’s ‘Presencias’ Apple TV +’s ‘Midnight Family’
By Adam Benzine The Venice premiere of Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 drama “Roma” made an overnight star of Yalitza Aparicio, whose memorable performance as family nanny Cleo kicked off a three-month whirlwind that culminated with her becoming the first Indigenous Mexican to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress. The Venice premiere of Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 drama “Roma” made an overnight star of Yalitza Aparicio, whose memorable performance as family nanny Cleo kicked off a three-month whirlwind that culminated with her becoming the first Indigenous Mexican to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress. Four years on, little has been seen of her. This week, however,...
