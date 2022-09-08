ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It

One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hyde Park, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scare Yourself Silly With These Hudson Valley Haunted Attractions

Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video

The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life

Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
Hudson Valley Post

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York

It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff holds solemn 9/11 remembrance

POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders and family gathered at the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday as Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, and the ones who have died as a result of 9/11 illnesses. “The world we...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
