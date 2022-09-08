Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It
One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Popular Community Event Returns Again to East Fishkill, NY
Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up. A...
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
Scare Yourself Silly With These Hudson Valley Haunted Attractions
Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine ‘Version 2.0′ Seen in Kingston, New York
It looks like the original Mystery Machine van has gotten a little bit of an upgrade. Over the years, we've reported numerous sightings in the Hudson Valley of the van made famous by Scooby, Shaggy, Wilma, Daphne, and Fred. The Mystery Machine van has been seen cruising around in Walden and Kingston many times and sadly we learned a while back that the Mystery Machine van was officially retired and no longer running.
Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser in Orange County
Weir's Ice Cream is holding its annual Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser on Monday, September 12. Come get some ice cream and support local animals.
8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022
My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Dutchess Sheriff holds solemn 9/11 remembrance
POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders and family gathered at the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday as Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, and the ones who have died as a result of 9/11 illnesses. “The world we...
Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York
First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County. New York...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides residents and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
‘We will always remember.’ Rockland County mourns victims of 9/11 at Haverstraw Bay County Park
Rockland County hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Haverstraw Bay County Park to honor those who died in the attacks. More than 200 people showed up for the service to honor 83 people with ties to Rockland County who died that day. Many of their families were there to read...
