ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
The Verge
The head of Halo is leaving Xbox after 15 years in charge
Bonnie Ross, the corporate vice president of Halo developer 343 Industries, will be leaving the studio, Ross announced on Monday. “While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue,” she said in a tweet. “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more.”
laptopmag.com
Nintendo Direct September: How to watch and what to expect
We've been itching to learn when the next Nintendo Direct is coming, and earlier today, the company finally revealed key information on when and where we can tune in. The event will showcase trailers and updates mostly focused on games coming out this winter, giving us an idea of what to expect.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Complains About Impending Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity
Xbox and PlayStation are having a pretty public spat over where Call of Duty will be playable going forward. It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, consistently racking up billions of dollars in sales and microtransactions. The brand has only become more valuable with free-to-play spin-offs like Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone elevating the brand and offering other sources of revenue outside of the yearly mainline release. It's a pillar of the online gaming community and has played into being a marquee franchise for both Xbox and PlayStation at different points in time due to marketing exclusivity deals. Now, things are changing with the impending closure of Xbox's acquisition of Activision.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
laptopmag.com
Destiny 2 is dead to me until Bungie resurrects its vaulted content
Destiny 2: Lightfall’s announcement live stream featured an epic cinematic trailer meshed with gameplay showcasing new subclasses, mechanics and areas. But beyond the standard fare, Bungie’s most recent event offered an unexpected promise. This promise, which the Destiny community has been campaigning for over the last two years,...
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Rewards: Full List, How to Get
Modern Warfare II Open Beta rewards were revealed Sept. 12 ahead of the beta's release and the Call of Duty NEXT reveal. The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, is a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot. The open beta, taking place Sept. 16-20 with an early access period for PlayStation owners, features multiple rewards players can unlock ahead of the game's full release. Rewards will be split across two weekends and include skins, blueprints and more.
Gamespot
Play 100+ Games For Free Until October 10 With Ubisoft Plus
Ubisoft has kicked off a pretty cool promotion that lets PC gamers check out dozens of the studio's most popular games for free for a limited time. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft+ is free to use until October 10. That means for the next month fans can play games from franchises such as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Ghost Recon without spending a dime.
Everything announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022 and the Assassin's Creed Showcase
Four new Assassin's Creed games, updates on three The Division Games, and so much more!. The Ubisoft Forward 2022 and Assassin's Creed Showcase was a long-awaited look at all of the exciting games in development at Ubisoft, and it was a little overwhelming. The publisher revealed a slew of new Assassin's Creed games – including our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, an update on Assassin's Creed Infinity, and reveals for Assassin's Creed Japan and Codename Hexe. The thing is, when we're talking everything that was announced at Ubisoft Forward there's still so much more to come.
ComicBook
Xbox Fans Finally Getting Highly-Requested Controller Feature
Microsoft has revealed that it will finally be giving fans access to a highly-requested feature that involves Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. Since Microsoft first began its "Design Lab" a few years back, which allows customers to customize their own Xbox controllers, fans have been asking for this program to extend to also include customizable versions of the Xbox Elite controller. And while it seemed like this inclusion might never come about, Microsoft has announced that it will finally be giving fans exactly what they have so badly wanted.
Ubisoft is giving away a free month of Ubisoft+
Probably enough time to finish one bloated open world collectathon. It's been three years since Ubisoft launched its subscription program, called Uplay+ at the time, offering access to over 100 games for a fee of US$15/£13/€15/AU$20 per month. To celebrate the program's third birthday, Ubisoft is offering a 30-day trial subscription for free (opens in new tab), which can be claimed between now and October 10.
laptopmag.com
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Codename Red, Codename Hexe, and more
Here's everything that happened at Ubisoft Forward September 2022. The Ubisoft Forward September 2022 has come and gone, and with it, there's so much to share, especially in regards to the future of Assassin's Creed. Five new Assassin's Creed titles were revealed, and a new program that's meant to connect many experiences in the franchise as well.
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
Just two weeks after announcing Atomic Hearts release date, developers change their minds
The new, less specific release target is not exactly a delay, but it might be. Just a couple of weeks after announcing that it would be out before the end of the year, it looks like the super-weird faux-Soviet ARPG Atomic Heart (opens in new tab) might be delayed. I...
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
