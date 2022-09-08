Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II updates: King Charles III, siblings stand vigil at coffin
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. On Monday her coffin was in Edinburgh, Scotland, for ceremonies there.
People Are Sharing Things That Should Stop Being Socially Acceptable In 2022, And Some Are Controversial
The child beauty pageants need to GO.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins incident 'will haunt me' says TOWIE star Pete Wicks
Pete Wicks said he was “truly gutted” to be medically withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after he knocked himself unconscious and broke his ribs during a challenge. The Only Way Is Essex star was seen floating face down in the sea in the shocking scene which...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Queen is waiting in the ballroom where she danced with Prince Philip
The coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral, where she danced with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and staff have been paying their own respects in private. The Queen will remain in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Your guide to Queen Elizabeth II's carefully planned funeral events, through Sept. 19
Traditional ceremonies give British public a chance to grieve for Elizabeth and prepare for new leader Charles III
43 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4, Including "EWWW"
It was only a matter of time before we got to THIS point.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man tackled by police in front of King Charles's car
A man has been tackled to the ground by police as King Charles's car approached on its way to Buckingham Palace. Several officers were seen jumping the barriers to take down the man on The Mall. Video shared on social media showed six Met Police officers running towards the man...
buckinghamshirelive.com
King Charles confirms day of Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday
The King has approved an order that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday. The funeral date, when confirmed, will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning. It is believed the funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.
U.K.・
Comments / 0