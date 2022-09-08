ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen is waiting in the ballroom where she danced with Prince Philip

The coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral, where she danced with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and staff have been paying their own respects in private. The Queen will remain in...
Man tackled by police in front of King Charles's car

A man has been tackled to the ground by police as King Charles's car approached on its way to Buckingham Palace. Several officers were seen jumping the barriers to take down the man on The Mall. Video shared on social media showed six Met Police officers running towards the man...
King Charles confirms day of Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday

The King has approved an order that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday. The funeral date, when confirmed, will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning. It is believed the funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.
