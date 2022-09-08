Read full article on original website
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
TMZ.com
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
People
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
California Mom Pleading Guilty To Killing Seven-Year-Old Autistic Son Outside Las Vegas
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, charged with strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death outside Las Vegas last year, has agreed to plead guilty in his death and serve 28 years in prison. A California mom accused of strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death and leaving his naked body on a...
Tennessee couple arrested, charged after allegedly stealing from a church
A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing from inside a Tennessee church on their first date. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvator, 19, are charged with burglary and theft under $1,000, police say. The church burglary happened last Thursday. Investigators determined the duo located an open door and entered...
Kidnapped woman jumps out of moving car to escape abductor
A woman bravely jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped at knifepoint by a man she stopped to give water to.Authorities say the victim was in her car in Vancouver, Washington when the man approached for help and she let him sit in the vehicle to take a drink.Once inside he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with violence before taking control of the vehicle.The woman told authorities that when the vehicle slowed on a dirt road near Camas she opened the door and jumped out.She then knocked on doors in the neighborhood for help and...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Complex
Federal Jury Awards $100 Million to Man Who Was Left Paralyzed After Being Tasered by Police
Four years after an encounter with police left him paralyzed, a 65-year-old Atlanta man scored a victory in the courtroom last week, with a federal jury awarding him $100 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a jury on Friday ruled that police officer Jon Grubbs used an unreasonable amount of force...
Teen accused of murdering Lily Peters back in court Thursday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
