Temple News
Temple volleyball goes 1-2 at the Cornell Tournament
In their first two matches at the Cornell Tournament, Temple University volleyball lost to the University of Albany (2-7, 0-0 America East Conference) in a 3-1 set loss and the Colgate University (7-3, 0-0 Patriot League) 3-1. The Owls would then bounce back to win their only game of the tournament against Cornell University (2-4, 0-0 Ivy League) in a close five-set 3-2 victory.
Temple News
Mathis benched for Warner in win over Leopards
As the Temple Owls were locked into a 7-7 game against the Lafayette Leopards with seven minutes and 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter, head coach Stan Drayton gave true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner the nod. As Warner trotted onto the field, he took command of an offense that...
Temple News
Temple scores five goals again in win over Bucknell University
At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Temple University field hockey got their first and only shot of the first half from sophomore midfielder Julianne Kopec. Luckily for the Owls, it found the back of the net, putting them at 1-0 against Bucknell University. After a dominant win over...
Temple News
Temple field hockey dominates Sharks in 5-1 victory
Late in the second quarter, Owls freshman forward Peyton Rieger scored off a high tip-in to put Temple University field hockey ahead 2-0. Rieger would go on to be one of the four Temple players to score their first goal of the season on the afternoon. Looking to build off...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
goexplorers.com
Lydon Breaks Course Record in La Salle Debut; Men's Golf Sets New School Mark on First Day of Ryan T. Lee Memorial
KENSINGTON, Conn. - Freshman Kevin Lydon made a collegiate debut that he will never forget on Saturday, setting a new school record for low round, a new course record at Shuttle Meadow Country Club, and leading the La Salle men's golf team to a new team scoring record on the opening day of the Ryan T. Lee Memorial.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
morethanthecurve.com
Lafayette Hill native takes command of USS Curtis Wilbur
On September 8th during a change of command ceremony, Lafayette Hill native Cmdr. Joseph D. Foster (pictured left), relieved Cmdr. Anthony S. Massy (pictured right) as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Foster takes command as the ship transitions from an arduous sustainment phase to a long yard period as USS Curtis Wilbur enters the maintenance phase.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
NBC Philadelphia
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents
Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
fox29.com
Vehicles pelted with rocks, debris thrown from train overpass on Philadelphia highway
Over a dozen cars were reportedly pelted with rocks and other debris that police say was thrown from a railroad tracks crossing over a major Philadelphia highway. While no one was hurt by the thrown material, police are trying to track down who was responsible.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)
A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
3 Philly restaurants among ‘best new’ of 2022: Bon Appétit
Look no further than Bon Appétit’s “50 Best New Restaurants” list for 2022, which names a total of three joints that opened up in Philadelphia. SIMILAR STORIES: 11 iconic central Pa. restaurants that have stood the test of time | Mimi’s picks. Bon Appétit scoured...
billypenn.com
Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain
Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
kensingtonvoice.com
Philly LGBTQ+ ‘champion’ inspires new school name and tradition in Kensington
Kensington’s Sheridan Elementary began the school year with a new name, Gloria Casarez Elementary School, and a Pride flag-raising ceremony. The change honors the late Casarez, a queer woman and former Kensington resident, who served as Philadelphia’s first director of the Office of LGBT Affairs. The school’s new...
fox29.com
SEPTA conductor who was father to 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a father of seven children was gunned down in what detectives now say may have been a case of mistaken identity Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane in Germantown for reports...
