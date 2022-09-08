ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Temple volleyball goes 1-2 at the Cornell Tournament

In their first two matches at the Cornell Tournament, Temple University volleyball lost to the University of Albany (2-7, 0-0 America East Conference) in a 3-1 set loss and the Colgate University (7-3, 0-0 Patriot League) 3-1. The Owls would then bounce back to win their only game of the tournament against Cornell University (2-4, 0-0 Ivy League) in a close five-set 3-2 victory.
Temple News

Mathis benched for Warner in win over Leopards

As the Temple Owls were locked into a 7-7 game against the Lafayette Leopards with seven minutes and 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter, head coach Stan Drayton gave true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner the nod. As Warner trotted onto the field, he took command of an offense that...
Temple News

Temple scores five goals again in win over Bucknell University

At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Temple University field hockey got their first and only shot of the first half from sophomore midfielder Julianne Kopec. Luckily for the Owls, it found the back of the net, putting them at 1-0 against Bucknell University. After a dominant win over...
Temple News

Temple field hockey dominates Sharks in 5-1 victory

Late in the second quarter, Owls freshman forward Peyton Rieger scored off a high tip-in to put Temple University field hockey ahead 2-0. Rieger would go on to be one of the four Temple players to score their first goal of the season on the afternoon. Looking to build off...
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD

Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Mashed

This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks

Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
morethanthecurve.com

Lafayette Hill native takes command of USS Curtis Wilbur

On September 8th during a change of command ceremony, Lafayette Hill native Cmdr. Joseph D. Foster (pictured left), relieved Cmdr. Anthony S. Massy (pictured right) as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Foster takes command as the ship transitions from an arduous sustainment phase to a long yard period as USS Curtis Wilbur enters the maintenance phase.
NBC Philadelphia

Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents

Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
fireapparatusmagazine.com

1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)

A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
billypenn.com

Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain

Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
