Orange County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident

WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
WARWICK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video

The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
101.5 WPDH

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
thephoto-news.com

Invasive Hydrilla found at Harriman State Park

Boaters should follow “Clean, Drain, Dry” practices to prevent spread of invasive species,. Hydrilla, an aquatic invasive species, was recently identified at Harriman State Park in Lake Sebago during routine surveys by the Lower Hudson Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management. They reported it to New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). hat has since spread to the United States and has become one of the most difficult aquatic invasives to control and eradicate. It first appeared in New York State in 2008, and is currently identified in 12 counties across the state.
HARRIMAN, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting

New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

