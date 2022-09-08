Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident
WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4, killed by wrong-way driver
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local baseball legend who pitched in the Majors before becoming a Port Authority police officer died Sunday morning in a vehicular crash in New Jersey, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Anthony Varvaro, 37, leaves behind a wife, four children and countless members of the Staten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thephoto-news.com
Invasive Hydrilla found at Harriman State Park
Boaters should follow “Clean, Drain, Dry” practices to prevent spread of invasive species,. Hydrilla, an aquatic invasive species, was recently identified at Harriman State Park in Lake Sebago during routine surveys by the Lower Hudson Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management. They reported it to New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). hat has since spread to the United States and has become one of the most difficult aquatic invasives to control and eradicate. It first appeared in New York State in 2008, and is currently identified in 12 counties across the state.
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser in Orange County
Weir's Ice Cream is holding its annual Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser on Monday, September 12. Come get some ice cream and support local animals.
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting
New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
Ulster County man fatally shot by state trooper; AG's office investigating
The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a shooting in which an Ulster County man was killed Friday by a state trooper. According to state police, troopers and members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Friday to assist the county Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. ...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
wrnjradio.com
2-year-old now in stable condition after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The two-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition last month after being hit by an amusement park ride in Warren County has improved, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The child’s condition has been downgraded since...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Fisherman missing after boat flips on Delaware River
First responders are searching the Delaware River in Deerpark, near Cherry Island, after a boat capsized, spilling two men into sub-60 degree water early Thursday morning.
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Comments / 4