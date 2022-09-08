(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO