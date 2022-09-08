ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

willmarradio.com

Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change

(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
NEW LONDON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots

A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture

On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant

BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Minnesota Daily

BREAKING: DPS announces Dinkytown Alerts

The Department of Public Safety is partnering with the City of Minneapolis to offer Dinkytown Alerts starting Friday, according to a Thursday email from Myron Frans, University of Minnesota senior vice president for finance and operations. The alerts will cover the area off campus east of 35W and south of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington

ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
ARLINGTON, MN
96.7 The River

One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
TODD COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Zimmerman man located

It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnies Earn Second Straight Win Over a Nationally Ranked Opponent

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Happy, but a long way from satisfied. That's how senior linebacker Erik Bjork (Mahtomedi, Minn.) and his teammates on the Saint John's University football team were feeling after Saturday afternoon's 37-34 non-conference win over Wisconsin-River Falls before a crowd of 9,104 at a sun-soaked Clemens Stadium.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN

