Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
BREAKING: DPS announces Dinkytown Alerts
The Department of Public Safety is partnering with the City of Minneapolis to offer Dinkytown Alerts starting Friday, according to a Thursday email from Myron Frans, University of Minnesota senior vice president for finance and operations. The alerts will cover the area off campus east of 35W and south of...
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
New fungal disease threatening apple and juniper trees found in the Twin Cities
Japanese apple rust leaf spot. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday. The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen...
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
Mayor Frey reacts to spate of violence over last 2 nights in Minneapolis
Mayor Jacob Frey spoke Saturday morning along West Broadway Avenue, where over the last two nights eight people have been shot on a one block stretch. Across the city, over the past two days, a total of 13 people have been shot.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
Johnnies Earn Second Straight Win Over a Nationally Ranked Opponent
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Happy, but a long way from satisfied. That's how senior linebacker Erik Bjork (Mahtomedi, Minn.) and his teammates on the Saint John's University football team were feeling after Saturday afternoon's 37-34 non-conference win over Wisconsin-River Falls before a crowd of 9,104 at a sun-soaked Clemens Stadium.
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
