Centerburg, OH

Knox Pages

An early bolt powers Hiland past Mansfield Christian

Hiland grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 4-3 win against Mansfield Christian at Mansfield Christian High on September 10 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The first half gave Hiland a 3-1 lead over Mansfield Christian.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon's rough first half fuels Lexington's win

LEXINGTON -- Could A.J. Young have done more for Lexington on Friday night?. Sure. He could have taken tickets at the gate, made popcorn in the concession stand or directed the Band of Gold at halftime. GALLERY: Lexington tops Mount Vernon for first win of the season. Photos from Lexington's...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Clear Fork squeaks past River Valley in tight tilt

Yes, Clear Fork looked relaxed while edging River Valley, but no autographs please after its 44-42 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg powers past East Knox in convincing fashion

CENTERBURG -- Quarterback Tyler Johnson accounted for three touchdowns, and Caylan LeMaster tacked on two more as Centerburg rolled over East Knox 42-7 in Friday night's home KMAC clash. Johnson fired TD passes of 20 yards to Mason Turske, and 9 yards to Trevin Harris for a 14-0 first-quarter lead....
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Carey flexes defensive muscle to keep Wynford off the scoreboard

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Wynford 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. The Blue Devils' offense pulled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.
CAREY, OH
Knox Pages

Galion dims lights on Marion Harding

Galion played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Marion Harding during a 35-7 beating at Galion High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Galion opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
GALION, OH
Knox Pages

Highland takes control early, drives past Ontario

ONTARIO -- Highland jumped on top early and maintained the lead at every quarter stop to thwart Ontario 27-17 on Friday night at Ontario High School. The Scots forged a 7-0 first-quarter edge, and owned a 14-10 halftime margin. Highland took a 20-10 lead into the final 12 minutes. The two teams traded touchdowns in the final period.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

New Philadelphia snatches victory over Ashland

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but New Philadelphia didn't mind, dispatching Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Knox Pages

Kenyon scores first and last but falls to Kalamazoo

GAMBIER -- Kenyon football Head Coach Ian Good had his team clicking early against his alma mater, Kalamazoo College, but the Hornets benefitted from a big second quarter to push past the Owls 24-21. Kenyon’s receiving corps picked up where they left off in the season opener and shined early and often for the Owls. The trio of sophomore Zachary Kim and seniors Andrew Schnarre and Finn Murray combined for 410 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 25 passes.
GAMBIER, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Bike Night Closes Season With Blow Out At Leon’s Tonight

MARYSVILLE – The final Bike Night of the season will be in full force at Leon’s Garage this evening from 6 until 9 p.m. where the best in motorcycles, music and munchies come together for a rocking night out on the town. Bike Night at Leon’s Garage, 326...
MARYSVILLE, OH

