GAMBIER -- Kenyon football Head Coach Ian Good had his team clicking early against his alma mater, Kalamazoo College, but the Hornets benefitted from a big second quarter to push past the Owls 24-21. Kenyon’s receiving corps picked up where they left off in the season opener and shined early and often for the Owls. The trio of sophomore Zachary Kim and seniors Andrew Schnarre and Finn Murray combined for 410 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 25 passes.

GAMBIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO