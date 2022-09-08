Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Centerburg Trojans win 42-7 against East Knox Bulldogs
The Centerburg Trojan's swiftly defeated the East Knox Bulldogs in a final score of 42-7. The Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 game brought electric energy from the Centerburg sideline, leading to a driving Trojan offense and multiple touchdowns throughout the game.
An early bolt powers Hiland past Mansfield Christian
Hiland grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 4-3 win against Mansfield Christian at Mansfield Christian High on September 10 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The first half gave Hiland a 3-1 lead over Mansfield Christian.
Mount Vernon's rough first half fuels Lexington's win
LEXINGTON -- Could A.J. Young have done more for Lexington on Friday night?. Sure. He could have taken tickets at the gate, made popcorn in the concession stand or directed the Band of Gold at halftime. GALLERY: Lexington tops Mount Vernon for first win of the season. Photos from Lexington's...
Clear Fork squeaks past River Valley in tight tilt
Yes, Clear Fork looked relaxed while edging River Valley, but no autographs please after its 44-42 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
Centerburg powers past East Knox in convincing fashion
CENTERBURG -- Quarterback Tyler Johnson accounted for three touchdowns, and Caylan LeMaster tacked on two more as Centerburg rolled over East Knox 42-7 in Friday night's home KMAC clash. Johnson fired TD passes of 20 yards to Mason Turske, and 9 yards to Trevin Harris for a 14-0 first-quarter lead....
Northmor cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln
Northmor trucked Cardington-Lincoln on the road to a 27-13 victory on September 9 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Northmor a 7-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.
Week 4: Regional high school football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 9
Conference play began Friday night in north central Ohio. Here's how teams in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference and the Ohio Cardinal Conference performed:
Carey flexes defensive muscle to keep Wynford off the scoreboard
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Wynford 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. The Blue Devils' offense pulled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.
Galion dims lights on Marion Harding
Galion played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Marion Harding during a 35-7 beating at Galion High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Galion opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
Highland takes control early, drives past Ontario
ONTARIO -- Highland jumped on top early and maintained the lead at every quarter stop to thwart Ontario 27-17 on Friday night at Ontario High School. The Scots forged a 7-0 first-quarter edge, and owned a 14-10 halftime margin. Highland took a 20-10 lead into the final 12 minutes. The two teams traded touchdowns in the final period.
Danville overpowers Fredericktown in thorough fashion
Impressive was a ready adjective for Danville's 28-7 throttling of Fredericktown on September 9 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Danville and Fredericktown settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
New Philadelphia snatches victory over Ashland
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but New Philadelphia didn't mind, dispatching Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
Kenyon scores first and last but falls to Kalamazoo
GAMBIER -- Kenyon football Head Coach Ian Good had his team clicking early against his alma mater, Kalamazoo College, but the Hornets benefitted from a big second quarter to push past the Owls 24-21. Kenyon’s receiving corps picked up where they left off in the season opener and shined early and often for the Owls. The trio of sophomore Zachary Kim and seniors Andrew Schnarre and Finn Murray combined for 410 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 25 passes.
