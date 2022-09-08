Read full article on original website
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
SFist
Photos: Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate BART's 50th Birthday
On Saturday, fans of the rapid transit agency thronged its Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART...
Years in the making, SFMTA’s Central Subway project could be open for business this fall
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by San Francisco on Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of Muni’s decades-long project to extend rail lines from Chinatown to Mission Bay’s Chase Center. Buttigieg was alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city transportation heads at...
NBC Bay Area
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
SFist
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Opera Will Kick Off Centennial Season This Weekend
The San Francisco Opera will debut its newest concert season this weekend. The curtain will rise in tandem with the American opera company's 100th anniversary; Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director for SF Opera, and she'll be conducting three days in a row that begins this weekend, which included the “Antony and Cleopatra," as well as Free Opera in the Park at Golden Gate Park this Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
Cool, indestructible, U-G-L-Y, pricey: What San Francisco thinks of its new bins
San Francisco’s trash can pageant is not over yet, but some favorites have started to emerge from the crowded field of rubbish receptacles. Survey responses from the first seven weeks of the trial, released via a public information request, show two of the city’s prototype cans are leading the pack as public favorites. The “Salt & Pepper” and “Slim Silhouette” models have both garnered around 30 percent favorable impressions. That puts them above all off-the-shelf competitors.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
SFist
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
NBC Bay Area
BART Approves First Phase of Housing, Office Development Project at Lake Merritt Station
Nearly 500 affordable and market-rate housing units will be built around BART's Lake Merritt station over the coming decade following the approval of the project by the transit agency's Board of Directors on Thursday. The development will include a pair of housing complexes as well as a publicly accessible plaza...
SFist
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses
A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Eater
Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too
It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
Coffee shop in San Francisco's Chinatown raises latte art to new level
SAN FRANCISCO -- From a teddy bear and a flowering tulip to a rabbit and colorful peacock, customers get more than just a cup of coffee at Home Coffee Roasters in San Francisco. They get a piece of art.Like many coffee shops in the Bay Area, Home Coffee SF has become known for their baristas who use a canvas of coffee and palette of foam to make their designs."It takes a few months to get a hang of the art," said co-owner Karl Stuebe. "But after awhile, it becomes second nature."The designs have become quite popular, with many customers posting photos and video on social media."I love their coffee. And the art is like the icing on top," said San Francisco artist Tally Sue, who frequents the Chinatown location.During the pandemic, when business was slow, those social media posts kept business brewing. The notoriety helped the shop weather the tough times."We had no idea that people were posting," said Stuebe. "All of sudden people are coming in and saying, 'We saw you on Instagram and Tik Tok and we wanted to check you out.'"
