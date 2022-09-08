ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Photos: Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate BART's 50th Birthday

On Saturday, fans of the rapid transit agency thronged its Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
NBC Bay Area

Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay

A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Opera Will Kick Off Centennial Season This Weekend

The San Francisco Opera will debut its newest concert season this weekend. The curtain will rise in tandem with the American opera company's 100th anniversary; Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director for SF Opera, and she'll be conducting three days in a row that begins this weekend, which included the “Antony and Cleopatra," as well as Free Opera in the Park at Golden Gate Park this Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Mission Local

Cool, indestructible, U-G-L-Y, pricey: What San Francisco thinks of its new bins

San Francisco’s trash can pageant is not over yet, but some favorites have started to emerge from the crowded field of rubbish receptacles. Survey responses from the first seven weeks of the trial, released via a public information request, show two of the city’s prototype cans are leading the pack as public favorites. The “Salt & Pepper” and “Slim Silhouette” models have both garnered around 30 percent favorable impressions. That puts them above all off-the-shelf competitors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#South Beach#Oracle Park#Parking Space#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Giants
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses

A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too

It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coffee shop in San Francisco's Chinatown raises latte art to new level

SAN FRANCISCO -- From a teddy bear and a flowering tulip to a rabbit and colorful peacock, customers get more than just a cup of coffee at Home Coffee Roasters in San Francisco. They get a piece of art.Like many coffee shops in the Bay Area, Home Coffee SF has become known for their baristas who use a canvas of coffee and palette of foam to make their designs."It takes a few months to get a hang of the art," said co-owner Karl Stuebe. "But after awhile, it becomes second nature."The designs have become quite popular, with many customers posting photos and video on social media."I love their coffee. And the art is like the icing on top," said San Francisco artist Tally Sue, who frequents the Chinatown location.During the pandemic, when business was slow, those social media posts kept business brewing. The notoriety helped the shop weather the tough times."We had no idea that people were posting," said Stuebe. "All of sudden people are coming in and saying, 'We saw you on Instagram and Tik Tok and we wanted to check you out.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy