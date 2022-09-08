ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

NFL Kickoff 2022: How to Watch Rams vs. Bills Game & J Balvin’s Performance Online

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Football is back! The season-opening game is between the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (Sept. 8).

J Balvin will headline the NFL’s 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience , ahead of Thursday’s Rams vs. Bills game. Ozzy Osbourne will perform the halftime show .

Football fans can celebrate the return of the NFL season at the daylong Kickoff Experience launching at noon PT in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday. Attendees can hang with Rams legends, snap selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and join fellow football lovers for a live NFL Kickoff Watch Party to view the Bills vs. Rams matchup on screens around the beach.

The party is at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach and will be open to in-person attendance from fans. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Can’t join in person? Balvin’s performance will air on NBC during the NFL Network’s pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream Balvin and Osbourne’s performances and the NFL kickoff game on Peacock , which is currently discounted to just $1.99 a month for 12 months . Fans streaming from outside the U.S. can use ExpressVPN to access Peacock and other networks.

Here’s how to watch the rest of the 2022-23 NFL season on TV and how to stream NFL games online this year.

How to Watch the NFL on TV & Online

The opening game of the 2022-23 NFL season will air on NBC on Thursday (Sept. 8). Subsequent games will be spread out across NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, with select games airing on NFL Network and ESPN.

This year’s NFL kickoff will stream exclusively on Peacock , in addition to airing on NBC. Thursday Night Football games will stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning Sept. 15.

Peacock subscriptions are discounted to $1.99 a month (regular $4.99) for 12 months or $19.99 for the annual plan. The limited offer ends on Sept. 30.

A subscription to Peacock gets you instant access to the NFL kickoff and other football games, in addition to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Last Night , Hart to Heart , Vigil , Dr. Death , The Resort , Bel-Air , Joe vs. Carole , Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul , The Black Phone , and They/Them. Daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events are also streaming on Peacock.

Peacock

$1.99 a month (for 12 months)

$4.99 a month


Buy Now

1

If you have a cable package ( like this one from Verizon , Cox , or Xfinity ), you’ll be able to watch all the NFL games on TV from home or on any compatible device. You can also purchase a digital antenna ( we like this one from Amazon ), which will pick up NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and all your local channels within a 250-mile range. This Gesobyte digital TV antenna is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.3-star (out of five) review from more than 37,000 reviewers online. Get it now on Amazon and have it in time for the weekend to watch the NFL on TV.

Looking for more ways to stream the NFL kickoff and games throughout the season? Hulu + Live TV , FuboTV , SlingTV and DirectTV Stream are some of the better options that offer price discounts and free trials in some cases. Keep reading for additional details.

How to Stream the NFL Online Free

If you want to stream all the NFL games online you’ll need a live TV streaming service that gets you CBS, NBC, FOX and ABC, as well as the NFL Network and ESPN. To make things easer, we rounded up pricing for a few streaming options below.

1. Watch Football on Hulu + Live TV

One of the best live streaming service for football is Hulu + Live TV, which lets you stream NFL games on NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NFL Network. With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV , you can watch NFL football games live, or use the DVR function to record the games to watch later.

Join today at a discounted rate of $49.99 a month (for three months) and stream football and more. The limited offer saves subscribers $60 over three months and ends on Oct. 5. Your subscription will renew at $69.99/month after the discount period ends.

2. Watch Football on fuboTV

Another great way to watch the NFL online is through fuboTV . Fubo gets you all the major cable networks, plus the NFL Network and ESPN. Your fuboTV deal also includes NBCSN and FOX Sports for post-game analysis.

A subscription to fuboTV also gets you 500+ hours of Cloud DVR Plus, to record any games or shows you want to re-watch. Fubo currently has a 7-day free trial offer that you can use to stream the NFL online for free. Plans start at $69.99/month after that, and includes more than 100 other channels for sports, news and entertainment. See more at fubo.tv .

3. Watch Football on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another affordable way to stream NFL games. And you’ll get free HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and more with select packages. Currently, DirecTV Stream starts at $49.99 a month for the first two months.  Click here for more details.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Says ‘I Know That I Can Get Back Onstage’ Ahead of NFL Halftime Performance Return

It’s been a rough few years for heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne. Between surgeries to treat a staph infection in 2018, the reveal of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, a pneumonia battle that was followed by a fall at home in 2020 as well as a major neck surgery in June and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this year, the Blizzard of Ozz has been snowed under by health issues. But on Thursday night (Sept. 8), the metal master is slated to put on his first U.S. performance in more than two years when he plays halftime during the NFL 2022-23...
NFL
Billboard

2022 U.S. Open: All the Ways to Stream the Tennis Tournament Without Cable

Die-hard tennis fanatics, novice sports watchers and anyone who’s simply a fan of the legendary Serena Williams had a chance to watch her take on the U.S. Open for what she says will be her final tournament. Although Williams was eliminated last week, the tournament isn’t over yet. After an already eventual tournament — which included Frances Tiafoe ending Raphael Nadal’s U.S. Open run and going on to become the first Black American male player to advance to the semifinals since Arthur Ashe, along with other viral moments, like Nick Kyrgios destroying his racket following his loss to Karen Khachanov in...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Football
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Billboard

Marshmello Is Remixing ‘Monday Night Football’ Theme Song as ESPN’s NFL Music Curator

ESPN has enlisted Marshmello ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season to remix the classic Monday Night Football theme song. The helmeted DJ will release the first-ever remix of the “Heavy Action” theme song on Monday night’s (Sept. 12) NFL broadcast across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+, during the season opener between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. “Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” Marshmello said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to put my own spin on...
NFL
Billboard

J Balvin Becomes First Latin Artist to Headline NFL Kickoff Concert

Football fans gathered at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday (Sept. 8) at the NFL Kickoff Experience to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, and to watch Latin star J Balvin. The Latin star led celebrations with a performance ahead of the first game of the year, which saw the Buffalo Bills battle with reigning Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. Sporting jerseys from their favorite teams — given the event’s location mostly everyone was decked out in Rams gear — attendees defied the L.A. heatwave and made their way to the beach (where it, surprisingly, wasn’t...
LONG BEACH, CA
AthlonSports.com

NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Sept. 11)

The NFL season is back in full force on as Week 1 continues on Sunday, Sept. 11, with an exciting slate of 14 games. Schedule-makers planned some especially exciting games for the late slate and set up some explosive quarterback matchups. The late afternoon slate, in particular, is exciting with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Jesus
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Vince Lombardi
CBS Sports

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-9; Green Bay 13-4 The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Green Bay is coming off of a 13-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers 13-10. On the other hand, Minnesota missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy