Seattle, WA

Limited space still available for 2022-23 school year at Community School of West Seattle

White Center Blog
 3 days ago
Limited space still available for 2022-23 school year at Community School of West Seattle!

Parents seeking high quality early childhood education and daycare options may be feeling a little desperate as they see leaves turn orange and feel a crisp breeze in the evening air. September is here, but it’s not too late to discover a unique and caring place that’s not just a school, but a community coalescing around inspiring a love of learning for children with an inspiring play-based program for 3-5-year-olds.

The not-for-profit, 501(c) (3) Community School of West Seattle (CSWS) located in White Center, has a few remaining spots available in their four unique, warm and engaging classrooms. Their programs are offered in full (6 hours) and half (3 hours) day options for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families also appreciate the available Before-school care starting as early as 7:55 a.m. and After-school care ending as late as 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the preschool accepts subsidies. Including the Working Connections Child Care, Child Care Assistance Program and the newly founded Best Starts for Kids Child Care subsidy https://www.bskchildcare.org/

CSWS is also proud to announce that they have just received a grant from the Department of Education and Early Learning to re-plumb the entire school and to install a canopy over their well-loved playground. Along with “TONS of outdoor time”, the children regularly engage in “ outdoor art/music/sensory experiences,” states operations manager Whitney Young.

Right now, CSWS is offering enrollment specials as they fill their few remaining slots. Those who can pay tuition in a single full payment can save $500-$600 off the annual rate. For parents enrolling in Breakfast Club or Extended Day for a full M-F schedule, a full 10% off for the first three months is available.

CSWS offers so many special features, from curriculum, to community to “esprit de corps”, it would be impossible to describe them all here. Please visit their website here, email [email protected], or fill out this form:

It’s not too late to discover a caring community where your child can thrive. Check them out today at https://cswsplay.org.

Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106:

