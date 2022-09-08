ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: How do Mahomes' chances look after huge Week 1?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 when he took over as the Chiefs' starting QB. Mahomes won the NFL MVP during his first season under center in Kansas City in 2018 when the Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards to go with 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Mahomes would finish third in MVP voting in 2020 after missing four games due to injury in 2019. Last season, Mahomes had what many called a "down" year, where he put up 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team

Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
What’s Wrong with the Cowboys Offense?

After Dallas’ embarrassing home opener vs the Bucs, Cowboys nation is already stirring. What can be wrong with the Cowboys offense? On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys seemed ready. The defense was able to hold Tom Brady’s offense to 1 touchdown and 4 field goals. Heading into training camp, there were many questions surrounding this offense: from their offensive line, to WR core and their RB situation. This writer breaks down what may be to blame.
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith

Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'

With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win

Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
