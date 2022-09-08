Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys Fans
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording Studio
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversary
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep Ellum
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP Odds: How do Mahomes' chances look after huge Week 1?
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 when he took over as the Chiefs' starting QB. Mahomes won the NFL MVP during his first season under center in Kansas City in 2018 when the Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards to go with 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Mahomes would finish third in MVP voting in 2020 after missing four games due to injury in 2019. Last season, Mahomes had what many called a "down" year, where he put up 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll lays into Daniel Jones after interception, Jones responds with win
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is accustomed to working with someone by the name of Josh Allen. Without ripping current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, we can easily conclude that the former first-round pick is not on Allen’s level. With Jones facing a make-or-break campaign in New...
NFL・
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn't Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Yardbarker
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
Yardbarker
What's Wrong with the Cowboys Offense?
After Dallas’ embarrassing home opener vs the Bucs, Cowboys nation is already stirring. What can be wrong with the Cowboys offense? On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys seemed ready. The defense was able to hold Tom Brady’s offense to 1 touchdown and 4 field goals. Heading into training camp, there were many questions surrounding this offense: from their offensive line, to WR core and their RB situation. This writer breaks down what may be to blame.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan gets defensive over Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo question
The San Francisco 49ers are committed to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback heading into the season, and head coach Kyle Shanahan is tired of hearing the narrative that he is not fully confident in the former first-round pick. The Niners agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Reports Indicate Positive Injury Report For Steelers' Running Back Najee Harris After Week 1 Win
There has been some speculation from other outlets that Harris may have suffered a high ankle sprain. If you’re not familiar with a high ankle sprain it’s worse than a regular low ankle sprain. High ankle sprains can sometimes linger for months when it comes to skill players. The reports speculated that Harris may miss 2-3 weeks.
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
Bears' pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win
Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
NFL・
