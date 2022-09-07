Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Ultrarunner Elizabeth Dubovsky paves her way to victory, wins Resurrection Pass 50-miler outright
When Elizabeth Dubovsky first signed up for the Resurrection Pass 50-mile race, she was eager to try something new and challenge herself at a novel distance on trails she partially explored. At the finish line, Dubovsky was astonished after claiming victory on the point-to-point run from Cooper Landing to Hope in 8 hours, 28 minutes and becoming the first woman to win the race outright in 18 years.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Great Alaska Duck Race
Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
On Location-Photo Journey: Kodiak Island Alaska
Be inspired to watch wild bears with these photos from a recent trip to Kodiak Island in Alaska. Music Credit: AlexiAction (www.pixabay.com) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 🕐 We save you time so that...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial adds 2 names during 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
In the parking lot of the Dimond Center Mall, the Anchorage Market closed out its summer season on Sept. 11. Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Updated: 13 hours ago.
ktoo.org
Listen to the program on the Lost Alaskans project:
Guests: Niesje Steinkruger, retired Fairbanks Superior Court Judge. Dr. Rosita Worl, President of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. From 1904 to the 1960’s, more than 4,ooo Alaskans were sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, because the young state wasn’t able to provide treatment for mental patients. They were arrested and put on trial as criminals. After they were convicted of insanity, the judge issued an order committing them to Morningside.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
kinyradio.com
American Cierra Plastics brings mobile plastics processing unit to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - American Cierra Plastics delivered a mobile plastics processing system to Alaska, the first of its kind. Housed entirely in a 53-foot trailer, the recycling system is designed to take plastic collected from Alaska’s beaches and local communities and convert it into recycled plastic lumber. "We...
alaskasnewssource.com
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about health...
kmxt.org
Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting
The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
ktoo.org
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska DOT unveils program to re-imagine the Alaska Marine Highway System
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Alaska coastal communities will see more transparency, flat rates, and increased communication as the department moves toward improving marine highway service reliability. In a release, the department said the first step in this effort will be modifying the winter schedule...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
Oath Keeper case against Alaska State Rep. David Eastman goes before judge. Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued whether he had a right to remain in office after being outed as a member of the Oath Keepers. Updated: 23 hours ago. The district...
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from artist Scott Clendaniel. He combines his love of the outdoors, beer and positive vibes in his work. In addition to landscapes and other Alaska scenes, when scanning through his collection of paintings, you might find X-wings from Star Wars flying over Denali, an octopus hitting up some fresh powder on skis, or local beers in the foreground of an epic background. You can find his paintings on display at Turnagain Brewing until October 6.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – September 11, 2022
It’s a sad day because it’s the twenty first anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It doesn’t feel like it has been that long for those of us who lived through it. Never forget. The November 8 general election is less than two months away. The field is now officially set as the withdrawal deadline was Monday (September 5) at 5 pm. Eleven legislative candidates and one candidate for U.S. House withdrew. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced the amount of the PFD at an event in Palmer on Thursday. And a critical audit of CARES Act grants the state gave to Alaska businesses was released this week.
