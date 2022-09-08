Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
spectrumnews1.com
12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall
As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays
Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
doorcountydailynews.com
Crossroads at Big Creek set to celebrate Ida Bay
Exploring a portion of Crossroads at Big Creek on September 17th is one way you can thank the generosity of Ida Bay. The Ida Bay Preserve was initially donated to The Nature Conservancy by her estate in the 1990s, but it was then gifted the 60-plus acre tract of land to Crossroads at Big Creek in 2013. Over the last three decades, the land has been regarded as a natural area, with only restoration work done to remove invasive species. Interpretative naturalist Coggin Heeringa says the land itself has a fascinating history behind it.
doorcountydailynews.com
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale
It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
news8000.com
Rain Shifts South/East Tonight, Areas of Fog Possible Overnight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 53F / Sunday’s Forecast High: 68F…. A needed soaking rain for the region today, but bad timing being a Saturday. Houston County, MN was the big winner with some spots seeing well over an inch. Most other areas picked up anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rainfall… including .86″ at the La Crosse airport.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans golf wait out rain for scheduled invitational
Mother Nature may wash out Luxemburg-Casco's week opening invitational on Monday. The Spartans are scheduled to play at River Island Golf Course in Oconto Falls against Bonduel, Marinette, NEW Lutheran, Oconto Falls, Pulaski, Seymour, Shawano Community, and Wrightstown, beginning at 10 a.m. Rain is expected for most of the day...
whby.com
Made in Wisconsin: Little Food Co.
It’s a milestone for any parent or caregiver, that moment when your little one starts eating real food. Maybe you remember jars of baby food or perhaps tried a baby-led weaning approach. For one Kaukauna mom, the idea to create from scratch, locally sourced purees in more than 30 different flavor combinations was the route she wanted to take.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
milb.com
Snake bites: Timber Rattlers chef elevates cuisine
APPLETON, Wisconsin -- It's one hour before game time, and Charles Behrmann is busy. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers executive chef is working out of a spacious ballpark kitchen, stationed in front of a battery of sizzling deep fryers and frequently checking on the various items baking in the adjacent ovens. As Behrmann darts back and forth he is peppered with questions and requests from equally busy co-workers. Additional communication takes place over walkie-talkie; one particularly pressing call was in regards to locating a stash of "emergency vegetables."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
COMING UP ON WHETHER I WANT ALL THAT RAIN CAUSING SOME PROBLEMS FOR SOME OF YOU TONIGHT TOLD NEWS IS KENDALL KEYES JOINING US NOW LIVE FROM OAK CREEK AND ALSO LOOKING OUT THERE. YES, I’M ON OAK CREEK PARKWAY AND WE’RE NEAR MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE WINDS GUSTED UP TO 40 MILES PER HOUR TODAY. AND RIGHT HERE BEHIND ME, YOU CAN SEE A TREE HAS FALLEN AND IT’S COVERING JUST THE ENTIRETY OF THE ROADWAY. AND ACTUALLY, WHILE WE WERE STANDING OUT HERE, ANOTHER TREE BRANCH JUST DOWN THE ROAD ALSO FELL. WE’VE BEEN RECEIVING VIEWER PHOTOS IN CALEDONIA WHERE THE RAIN IS CAUSING BACK YARD FLOODING NEAR DOUGLAS AVENUE. CALEDONIA GOT MORE THAN SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN. AND THESE PHOTOS YOU’RE SEEING ARE FROM ABOUT 5 PM. AND THE VIEWER TELLS US IT’S GOTTEN EVEN WORSE SINCE THEN. LOOK, I KNOW YOU’VE BEEN DRIVING AROUND ALL EVENING LOOKING AT THIS WEATHER DAMAGE. HOW HAVE THE ROADS BEEN? ARE THEY SAFE FOR EVERYONE? WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING OUR EYES OUT FOR PONDING ON THE ROAD. AND WE’VE NOTICED SOME AREAS WHERE THE ROADWAYS ARE PRETTY SOAKED, BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING QUITE YET, AT LEAST IN THE SOUTH MILWAUKEE AREA. AS ALWAYS, IT’S NEVER A BAD IDEA TO SLOW DOWN AND WATCH OUT FOR THOSE AREAS OF THE ROAD WHERE IT DIPS DOWN, BECAUSE THAT’S WHERE WE’VE BEE.
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Farmers to Get New Support for Managed Grazing
Managed grazing is one of several ways farmers can implement climate-friendly practices, and after a lengthy absence, a key source of federal aid has been restored. Late this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced up to $12 million to be shared by groups providing technical assistance for farmers considering managed grazing.
wearegreenbay.com
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
wtmj.com
Flood warnings/watches issued as heavy rain to soak southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Monday
MILWAUKEE- It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall, and that means plenty of rain into Monday. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a flood warning for Milwaukee County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth County, & Waukesha County until 3:00am Monday morning. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin...
