Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck dress with a mid-length skirt and sleeves. The duchess wore opaque black tights, offering her more coverage. The American actress wore a gold bracelet and silver stud earrings, accessorizing minimally. Prince Harry accompanied his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a white button-up shirt tucked into his...
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded as Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to see the Queen after doctors said they were 'concerned' for her health
Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?
Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Overnight queue, strict rules for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state
Britons have a reputation for patiently waiting in line but the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state is likely to be unprecedented even by their standards. Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.
Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace just before death of Queen Elizabeth II is announced
As crowds gathered in rain-swept London Thursday evening due to the news that Queen Elizabeth II was gravely ill, the clouds suddenly parted, revealing a double rainbow above Buckingham Palace. Approximately 20 minutes after the appearance of the rainbow, the palace issued a statement at 6:30 p.m. local time announcing...
Queen’s funeral venue is where she was married and crowned
The Queen was married and crowned at Westminster Abbey.Now the bells of the “House of Kings” – half muffled in mourning – will ring out at her funeral.It will be the first time in over 260 years a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, the Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday November 20 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.It was a morale booster...
'Seismic news for Britain': UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Enda Brady, Media Consultant and former Sky News Reporter, said the United Kingdom is shaken to its foundation after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Was Queen Elizabeth II the Longest Reigning Monarch?
Queen Elizabeth IIpassed awayon September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 when she died, and her late husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died a year earlier. They both lived for nearly a century, and Brits take the news of their Queen's death quite hard. Today, on September 9th, the Queen's coffin is travelling through Scotland, and many Scotts are paying tribute to their monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey to London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers...
