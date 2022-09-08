ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck dress with a mid-length skirt and sleeves. The duchess wore opaque black tights, offering her more coverage. The American actress wore a gold bracelet and silver stud earrings, accessorizing minimally. Prince Harry accompanied his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a white button-up shirt tucked into his...
WORLD
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded as Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#England#British Royal Family#Uk#World Tour
TIME

What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?

Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
OBITUARIES
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Overnight queue, strict rules for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state

Britons have a reputation for patiently waiting in line but the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state is likely to be unprecedented even by their standards. Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s funeral venue is where she was married and crowned

The Queen was married and crowned at Westminster Abbey.Now the bells of the “House of Kings” – half muffled in mourning – will ring out at her funeral.It will be the first time in over 260 years a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, the Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday November 20 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.It was a morale booster...
CELEBRITIES
New York Culture

Was Queen Elizabeth II the Longest Reigning Monarch?

Queen Elizabeth IIpassed awayon September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 when she died, and her late husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died a year earlier. They both lived for nearly a century, and Brits take the news of their Queen's death quite hard. Today, on September 9th, the Queen's coffin is travelling through Scotland, and many Scotts are paying tribute to their monarch.
The Week

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey to London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy