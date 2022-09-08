LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday night football is back, baby.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night.

The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their rivalry, CBS Sports reports. The game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and the Bills are the current favorite to win.

Following a slew of games on Sunday afternoon and evening, the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will meet for some Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.