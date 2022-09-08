ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eX7XL_0hnaZ8qX00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday night football is back, baby.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night.

The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their rivalry, CBS Sports reports. The game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and the Bills are the current favorite to win.

Following a slew of games on Sunday afternoon and evening, the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will meet for some Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Thursday Night Football#Broncos#American Football#La Rams#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Cbs Sports#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009

BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
NFL
Outsider.com

Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl

Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Sept. 11)

The NFL season is back in full force on as Week 1 continues on Sunday, Sept. 11, with an exciting slate of 14 games. Schedule-makers planned some especially exciting games for the late slate and set up some explosive quarterback matchups. The late afternoon slate, in particular, is exciting with...
NFL
CBS Sacramento

Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy