Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
American lobster was added to Seafood Watch's ‘red list.' Maine lobstermen are fighting back
Maine lobstermen, the governor and more are denouncing Seafood Watch for what they say is an unfair attack on Maine’s struggling lobster industry.
Save the Maine Lobster Industry
Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster and Maine lobstermen have been doing it for generations, with the first documented catch of Maine lobster dating back to the 1600s. Maine lobstermen are finding themselves under attack yet again by being red-listed by Seafood Watch. The seafood watch program is from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and some restaurants and retailers reference the seafood watch list before they make decisions on purchasing seafood. The concern is that this could have an impact on Maine lobster sales. Maine lobster sales contribute $1 billion annually to Maine's economy.
Meet Baxter and Hero Pups
Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in Maine
Tipped Trailer Co. Newport, MaineTipped Trailer Co. With the current annual U.S. inflation rate at 8.5% and grocery prices rising, having the option to save some money when buying groceries is something shoppers will be happy to do. Luckily for Penobscot County, that idea has become a reality with the opening of a new business in Newport. Tipped Trailer Co., a mobile trailer outlet grocery store, just opened on August 31st.
