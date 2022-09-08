Read full article on original website
One shot to death at apartments near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Man at center of Eliza Fletcher kidnapping & murder indicted in 2021 rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher on Sept. 2 was indicted over the weekend on aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened last year. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was charged earlier this month with a host of charges including first-degree...
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
Teen found shot on I-240: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave
REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
deltadailynews.com
Defense slams chief for calling suspect in jogger slaying case a ‘dangerous predator’
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — An attorney for the suspect in the fatal kidnapping of jogger Eliza Fletcher objected in court Thursday to the local police chief describing the defendant as a “dangerous predator.”. Attorney Jennifer Case of the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office told Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr....
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight in North Memphis on Friday and found a man in critical condition. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is a […]
Victim recovering after Memphis shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re taking a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s shooting rampage across Memphis, which left four dead and three injured. Leading up to dozens of officers responding to a shooting at an AutoZone, it was a normal day at […]
Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
