ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Heavy rain, flash floods remain a threat for Southern California and Desert Southwest

Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and pulled away from Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat for portions of Southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona as the storm moves farther into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, meteorologists said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Tropical Storm Threatens California Wildfires but Cools State

There was concern on Friday that a tropical storm headed for Southern California would bring damaging winds that might fan wildfires and torrential rains that could cause flash floods, but the system would also bring welcome relief from the region’s harsh 10-day heat wave. Strong winds from Tropical Storm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
City
El Centro, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warnings#National Hurricane Center#Storm Warnings#National Weather Service#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
CRESTLINE, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
theeagle1069.com

Heat Leaving, Wind & Rain Coming To The Desert

A beautiful young woman standing outside while holding her red umbrella. The National Weather Service has extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through 8 p-m on Thursday September 8th 2022. On Friday September 9th at 8 a-m, the Coachella Valley will begin a Flood Watch, that will...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy