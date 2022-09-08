Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
AOL Corp
Heavy rain, flash floods remain a threat for Southern California and Desert Southwest
Tropical Storm Kay was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it weakened and pulled away from Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center. As Kay continues to weaken, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over areas with sensitive soils, remain a threat for portions of Southern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona as the storm moves farther into the eastern Pacific over the weekend, meteorologists said.
californiaexaminer.net
Tropical Storm Threatens California Wildfires but Cools State
There was concern on Friday that a tropical storm headed for Southern California would bring damaging winds that might fan wildfires and torrential rains that could cause flash floods, but the system would also bring welcome relief from the region’s harsh 10-day heat wave. Strong winds from Tropical Storm...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SoCal to see warm, muggy conditions Monday as rain lingers into start of week
The rain will stick around for another day in Southern California as the region will kick off the work week with warm and humid weather conditions and chances of thunderstorms.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
nypressnews.com
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
theeagle1069.com
Heat Leaving, Wind & Rain Coming To The Desert
A beautiful young woman standing outside while holding her red umbrella. The National Weather Service has extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through 8 p-m on Thursday September 8th 2022. On Friday September 9th at 8 a-m, the Coachella Valley will begin a Flood Watch, that will...
Lake levels drop as Californians make progress on water conservation
Water levels continue to drop at Lopez Lake-- leaving behind cracked, dry ground as the reservoir approaches the lowest level ever recorded.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
