The American space agency NASA is celebrating the longest mission in its history. The mission involves two spacecraft – Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. They launched in 1977. NASA officials have said that when first launched, the Voyager mission was expected to last five years. But both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are still traveling and collecting valuable scientific data from the farthest reaches of space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO