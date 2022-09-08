Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
After 45 Years, Voyager Spacecraft Still Exploring
The American space agency NASA is celebrating the longest mission in its history. The mission involves two spacecraft – Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. They launched in 1977. NASA officials have said that when first launched, the Voyager mission was expected to last five years. But both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are still traveling and collecting valuable scientific data from the farthest reaches of space.
Voice of America
Indian Students ‘Rush’ to Attend Colleges in Other Countries
Indian students have been coming to universities in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for many years. But now that much of the nation is facing economic problems, students from lower-income, rural families are coming. They are gathering as much money as possible and asking universities for admission. Sachin...
Comments / 0