Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race
California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
Rainfall across Chicago area reaches more than 6 inches in some places
CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rains pummeled much of the Chicago area Sunday with more rain falling than sewers could hold in some areas of the city. Water spouted geyser-like into the sky in Bucktown and Albany Park as sewers were overwhelmed. Some cars were left flooded or damaged. In...
Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn’t lose their jobs. Now he denies it – CNN Video
Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that “no one would lose their jobs.” See what happened when CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
First Alert Weather: Stunning Saturday 9/10 Forecast
It’s a 50/50 weekend with the better half being today! Expect another nice afternoon with bright skies and just some high clouds streaming in. Highs will be a touch warmer, topping out in the mid 80s. While it’s a great beach day, please be mindful that a high risk...
Big Tex fit check: He’s getting a new shirt, so let’s grade his looks through the years
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
