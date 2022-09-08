ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop Stalling and Get Renovating! Where Is HGTV's 'Renovation Impossible' Filmed?

So you bought a house with ambitions of amping it up a bit, with intentions of giving it a glossy makeover. Perhaps you just can't look at those totally '70s avocado kitchen cabinets anymore, or that dividing wall that's taking up too much space in your kitchen. (That darn wall sucks the life out of your whole first floor.) And yeah, you had plans to knock down that wall, to redo that outdated (but super groovy) kitchen, to replace that grimy bathtub, but things got in the way.
The Kitchn

Before and After: A New Kitchen for Newlywed Bliss, Thanks to HGTV’s “No Demo Reno”

When Bobby and Ann got married, they decided to call Ann’s house of 10+ years their home. While the space worked for Ann during her single years, the couple were looking to give the house some practical upgrades that made it better suited for two people. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “No Demo Reno,” the newlyweds called on Jenn Todryk to help them turn their house into a home where they could entertain their friends.
homedit.com

Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration

Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
OK! Magazine

HGTV Star Breegan Jane Shares Tips On Decorating For Fall On A Budget — Shop Her Decor Picks

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.If you’ve turned on HGTV recently, chances are you’ve seen interior designer Breegan Jane in action. After gazing at so many fabulous designs from the star, we were honored to have the chance to connect with her to ask how we can get ready for the holidays while sticking to a budget.Who Is Breegan Jane?Jane is a Black designer based in Los Angeles, but she's also a philanthropist, entrepreneur and most importantly, a...
People

WATCH: Hilary Farr is Tackling a Very Different Project on 'Love It or List It' — Her Own Home

Farr's house is down the studs when she needs to make a difficult decision with the help of co-host David Visentin: whether or not to keep her new house Hilary Farr's next renovation project certainly hits close to home! In the exclusive clip above, the Love It or List It star, 71, takes viewers inside her own home renovation project, in a departure from the series' long-running (it's in its 19th season!) formula. The show typically follows co-hosts Farr and David Visentin as they compete to convince homeowners to either renovate their current...
Mic

40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner

Sometimes you’re faced with organizational or design conundrums at home. Perhaps you’re tired of the state of your chaotic wrapping paper storage or you’re wondering if there’s a better way to deal with that messy but delicious bacon grease post-Sunday brunch making. Well, you’re in luck: Your solution can be found below amongst these 40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
