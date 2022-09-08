Read full article on original website
Related
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
Stop Stalling and Get Renovating! Where Is HGTV's 'Renovation Impossible' Filmed?
So you bought a house with ambitions of amping it up a bit, with intentions of giving it a glossy makeover. Perhaps you just can't look at those totally '70s avocado kitchen cabinets anymore, or that dividing wall that's taking up too much space in your kitchen. (That darn wall sucks the life out of your whole first floor.) And yeah, you had plans to knock down that wall, to redo that outdated (but super groovy) kitchen, to replace that grimy bathtub, but things got in the way.
Before and After: A New Kitchen for Newlywed Bliss, Thanks to HGTV’s “No Demo Reno”
When Bobby and Ann got married, they decided to call Ann’s house of 10+ years their home. While the space worked for Ann during her single years, the couple were looking to give the house some practical upgrades that made it better suited for two people. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “No Demo Reno,” the newlyweds called on Jenn Todryk to help them turn their house into a home where they could entertain their friends.
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Color Scheme No Demo Reno Says No Longer Works In A Bathroom
Is it time to remodel your bathroom? If you have one certain color scheme in there, "No Demo Reno" says it may be time for some upgrades in that room.
A couple who purchased 4 RVs in 5 years shares the 8 biggest mistakes they've made while living tiny
Kirsten Trout has lived in four RVs ranging from 100 to 350 square feet. From floods to buying an RV sight unseen, here are their biggest mistakes.
CARS・
These Are Emily Henderson's Rules When Lighting Your Home
Picking the right lighting for your home should have a few rules, and according to Emily Henderson, it does. We share her tips on better lighting.
How To Get Erin Napier's Boho-Style Rug For Less
HGTV personality Erin Napier got eagle-eyed followers falling in love with a rug which made a cameo in a video she posted on Instagram. We've got the details!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $100 or Less
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn't sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you're looking for a DIY project or want something...
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
How To Design Your Nursery Like Joanna Gaines
If you have a little one on the way and are in need of some inspiration for your nursery, take a cue from the classic look of Joanna Gaines' baby's room.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane Shares Tips On Decorating For Fall On A Budget — Shop Her Decor Picks
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.If you’ve turned on HGTV recently, chances are you’ve seen interior designer Breegan Jane in action. After gazing at so many fabulous designs from the star, we were honored to have the chance to connect with her to ask how we can get ready for the holidays while sticking to a budget.Who Is Breegan Jane?Jane is a Black designer based in Los Angeles, but she's also a philanthropist, entrepreneur and most importantly, a...
Why You Shouldn't Try Building Your Own Tiny House
Tiny houses reduce the cost of living, promote environmental friendliness, and offer freedom to travel. But, here's why you shouldn't try building one yourself.
5 Creative Ways To Decorate With Curtains
Curtains can add a lot of character and warmth to a room, and they can be used for more than just windows. Here are 5 creative ways to decorate with curtains.
WATCH: Hilary Farr is Tackling a Very Different Project on 'Love It or List It' — Her Own Home
Farr's house is down the studs when she needs to make a difficult decision with the help of co-host David Visentin: whether or not to keep her new house Hilary Farr's next renovation project certainly hits close to home! In the exclusive clip above, the Love It or List It star, 71, takes viewers inside her own home renovation project, in a departure from the series' long-running (it's in its 19th season!) formula. The show typically follows co-hosts Farr and David Visentin as they compete to convince homeowners to either renovate their current...
The IKEA Kitchen Systems That Are Actually Worth Buying
IKEA's popular kitchen systems can help you pull off your remodel for less without sacrificing style. Here's which ones are worth the investment.
HGTV's Emily Henderson On How To Break The Rules And Still Have A Stunning Bathroom
By breaking some traditional rules when designing your bathroom, you'll have a stunning space. HGTV's Emily Henderson shares advice on designing your bathroom.
Is Track Lighting Coming Back In Style?
Picking the right lighting for your home is important, but track lighting has been out of style. So is it time to rethink this old look to brighten your home?
komando.com
3 things to look for in smart sprinklers – and our favorite choices for your yard
Smart home technology lets you control your home’s security, temperature, lighting, and more from your phone or voice. Virtual assistants can set the mood in your living room or lock the doors when you leave. When it comes to security, you don’t want to mess around. You want to...
Mic
40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner
Sometimes you’re faced with organizational or design conundrums at home. Perhaps you’re tired of the state of your chaotic wrapping paper storage or you’re wondering if there’s a better way to deal with that messy but delicious bacon grease post-Sunday brunch making. Well, you’re in luck: Your solution can be found below amongst these 40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0