Why Camilla's royal title is 'Queen Consort' instead of just 'Queen'
Camilla Parker Bowles is now "Queen Consort" following Queen Elizabeth's death. Her title is different than that of the reining monarch.
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen
Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn't Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed. Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh....
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down invite to visit the Queen, claims royal expert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the UK for a 'big sleepover' in Balmoral with the Queen, a royal expert has claimed. Author Katie Nicholl told GB News Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster that Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, were 'invited at the end of August'.
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London
After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
Prince William Will Get a Lot Richer Once Prince Charles Becomes King—Here’s Why
There are some things that define the British royal family: a lineage that stretches back into the mists of time, a collection of really nice tiaras and a net worth of around $28 billion—more than the gross domestic product of some countries. Calculating how much the British royal family is worth takes adding up a long list of assets, including real estate and farmlands, palaces and duchies (like the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster) and really big jewels.
Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch. Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy...
Queen Elizabeth II dies 'peacefully'; Prince William, Harry arrive at Balmoral Castle
The royal family traveled to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side at Balmoral Castle. She died "peacefully" Thursday. Follow here for the latest updates.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
