Kenya Moore Exposed Marlo Hampton for Using a Fake Name on the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Reunion
The gloves have officially come off. On September 11, 2022, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta tuned in to watch part one of the highly-anticipated reunion. Season 14 was filled with some of the women building and fostering friendships, relentless drama, and shade the size of the peach state. That said, Marlo Hampton’s first season as a peach holder came with much controversy as she bumped heads with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.
'Cobra Kai' Pays Tribute to Assistant Director Jeff Kay in Season 5
At last, we're finally back in the dojo. On Sept. 9, the fifth season of Cobra Kai graced our screens with more shocking twists and chaotic drama than ever. The co-creators — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — really know how to keep us on the edge of our seats.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Is No Longer on NBC — Here’s Where to Watch It Now
In 1965, NBC first aired its long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. For nearly six decades, the series has explored the twists, turns, love stories, and heartbreaks in the fictional town of Salem, Ill. Days of Our Lives has also maintained its solid fan base as new shows began airing on the network.
Real-Life Kings and Queens of Country Join Fictional Ones in Fox’s ‘Monarch’
You can’t have a TV drama called Monarch that’s set in the world of country music without including some musicians who reign over the genre. And sure enough, the Monarch guest-star roster includes real-life country superstars. Article continues below advertisement. If you haven’t caught previews for the new...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
King Charles Loved Camilla Before Princess Diana — Why Didn’t He Marry Her First?
It’s no secret that the royal family has endured a few scandals for as long as they’ve been in the public eye. However, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles’ love affair is one royal family followers still discuss today. The new king and his queen consort...
Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”
Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
Michael Left the 'Big Brother' House Speechless After His Exit
There are multiple ways to play Big Brother. And it just so happens that Season 24's Michael Bruner played the wrong way. At least, when it comes to being seen as a threat to his fellow houseguests. He was evicted in the Sept. 8 episode after he broke the record...
Are TikTok's Camille Munday and Taylor Paul Friends? Camille Addresses Swinging Drama
If you’ve landed yourself on Mormon MomTok, you already know that it's juicy. Seriously, these moms need their own reality show — their delicious drama hasn't just become big on TikTok, but also on Reddit. To catch you up on the tea, earlier this year, popular Mormon mom...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy
For more than four years now, TLC viewers have watched Angela Deem fall in an out of love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from her 2018 debut in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysto her subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And you know that Angela is a 90 Day fan fave, because she’s been invited back for the spinoffs HEA Strikes Back, Love Games, Pillow Talk, 90 Days Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries. So, who is Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé dating now?
Kyle Shares an Update on His Life After 'Love Is Blind': "I've Never Wanted to Get Married More" (EXCLUSIVE)
When Kyle Abrams signed up for Love Is Blind at the behest of his mom and sister, he never imagined his life would be, in the words of Will Smith, flip-turned upside down. But that's exactly what happened when Season 2 premiered on Netflix and he found unexpected reality TV fame. And maybe, just maybe, true love?
Rick Harrison's Current Relationship With His Mother Is Far From Ideal
If you've ever watched , it's hard to not know who Rick Harrison is. The de-facto leader of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has become a reality show icon over the years thanks to his quick wit, historical knowledge, and fan-favorite personality. Article continues...
A High School Yearbook Photo of 'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer in Blackface Recently Surfaced
As much as we love all the over-the-top, seemingly high stakes drama that's inevitably folded into every episode of The Bachelorette, sometimes the off-camera activity is a little much. As we near the Season 19 finale, Rachel is left with three suitors, while Gabby has managed to whittle it down to just the one (though not by choice).
Married Couple Sara Paxton and Zach Cregger Team Up for Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’
You know how that new Netflix movie Love in the Villa is a rom-com about a couple that meets in a double-booked vacation rental? Take that same set-up and make it a horror movie, and you have the new movie Barbarian, which hit theaters yesterday, Friday, September 9. Zach Cregger wrote and directed the scary flick, and Sara Paxton, his real-life wife since 2019, has a cameo, adding another entry to her growing horror-movie résumé.
‘Monarch’ Star Anna Friel Once Declined a Record Contract From Simon Cowell
If you know her from the ABC comedy-drama Pushing Daisies or the ITV drama Marcella, you might be surprised to learn that Anna Friel can sing. And yes, that’s actually her singing in the new Fox series Monarch, premiering tonight, Sunday, Sept. 11, after the NFL’s Packers-Vikings game.
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot
Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?
It's been some time now since 20th Century Fox was acquired by the Walt Disney Corporation. Ever since that merger was announced, the former has not fully owned any the new original content that is has created — that is, until now. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Fox is...
We Finally Have Footage of 'the Mandalorian' Season 3 — When Is the Release Date?
Fans of the Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian have been waiting patiently for news of Season 3 to arrive. The show, which follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as a lone bounty hunter and protector of small foundling Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), has received praise from Star Wars fans and critics alike.
Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health, Relationships, and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)
Most celebrities would be mortified if the details of their personal lives were leaked to the public — but Michelle Williams isn’t most celebrities. From starring on Broadway to singing for former President Barack Obama at the White House, Michelle has spent the last two decades in the public eye. Unbeknownst to her fans, she was battling depression behind the scenes. It wasn’t until 2018 that she stepped out of the spotlight and mastered the art of checking in.
