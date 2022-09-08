ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya Moore Exposed Marlo Hampton for Using a Fake Name on the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Reunion

The gloves have officially come off. On September 11, 2022, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta tuned in to watch part one of the highly-anticipated reunion. Season 14 was filled with some of the women building and fostering friendships, relentless drama, and shade the size of the peach state. That said, Marlo Hampton’s first season as a peach holder came with much controversy as she bumped heads with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
MOVIES
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy

For more than four years now, TLC viewers have watched Angela Deem fall in an out of love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from her 2018 debut in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysto her subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And you know that Angela is a 90 Day fan fave, because she’s been invited back for the spinoffs HEA Strikes Back, Love Games, Pillow Talk, 90 Days Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries. So, who is Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé dating now?
TV SHOWS
Married Couple Sara Paxton and Zach Cregger Team Up for Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’

You know how that new Netflix movie Love in the Villa is a rom-com about a couple that meets in a double-booked vacation rental? Take that same set-up and make it a horror movie, and you have the new movie Barbarian, which hit theaters yesterday, Friday, September 9. Zach Cregger wrote and directed the scary flick, and Sara Paxton, his real-life wife since 2019, has a cameo, adding another entry to her growing horror-movie résumé.
MOVIES
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot

Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?

It's been some time now since 20th Century Fox was acquired by the Walt Disney Corporation. Ever since that merger was announced, the former has not fully owned any the new original content that is has created — that is, until now. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Fox is...
TV SERIES
Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health, Relationships, and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Most celebrities would be mortified if the details of their personal lives were leaked to the public — but Michelle Williams isn’t most celebrities. From starring on Broadway to singing for former President Barack Obama at the White House, Michelle has spent the last two decades in the public eye. Unbeknownst to her fans, she was battling depression behind the scenes. It wasn’t until 2018 that she stepped out of the spotlight and mastered the art of checking in.
MENTAL HEALTH
