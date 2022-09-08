GET OUT THERE: Things to do in the Butts County area this weekend, September 9-11

Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a Warner Robins tradition on the first Saturday in December. Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time, he's headed back to Watson Boulevard. "Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said. For...
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Bibb County Investigators need help identifying this man from Hobby Lobby
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Do you recognize this man?. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office need to identify the man seen in these surveillance camera pictures from Hobby Lobby in Macon. The man is accused of stealing over $200 worth of Paper-Craft merchandise. If you know who the...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any...
Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting
MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Law enforcement urges drivers to slow down after dashcam video shows semitruck plowing into truck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, not drive fast, and don’t drive distracted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say a 15-second video is a good example of what can happen if you are not...
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene
MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
‘Didn’t deserve this:’ Friend of deputy killed in Cobb County remembers him
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A friend of one of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed while serving a warrant on Thursday night is remembering him. Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with a former roommate of Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Koleski, 42, and fellow Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38,...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Georgia (State)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Drawing more than 50 million visitors each year and listed fourth on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2022,” Atlanta GA is one of the most visited cities in the USA.
Breaking: Owner of the Great Walton Railroad short line and former Walton County Chairman passes away
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 8, 2022) – Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad (currently out of service). He also was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
