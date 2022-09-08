ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Magic girls soccer wins third straight

By Jeremy Lagos
Monticello girls soccer just keeps on winning. After taking down Watertown-Mayer 4-2 at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 they improved their record to 3-0-1 on the year and have won three in a row after tying with Buffalo to start the season.

Junior Bella Vasoli and seniors Sophia Haase and Olivia Hanson all scored and continue to battle for the team lead in goals. They all have four goals each to date and have scored 12 of the Magic’s 13 goals this season. Senior Sydney Brandt also scored against the Royals.

Vasoli scored the game-winner with 29:42 left in the second half after Brandt scored the equalizer with 9:45 remaining in the first half.

“I kind of just wanted to put the ball in the back of the net. I knew me and (Sophia) Haase were doing well with our combos so I knew that eventually a goal would happen and I just had to place it,” said Vasoli on her game-winner.

Monti started the game hot and got two early shots on goal and it didn’t take long for Hanson to start the scoring. They played with incredible patience, taking what was open and didn’t try to force too much.

Hanson’s goal came with 30:13 left in the first half. She put home an easy tap-in back door from a nice feed from Vasoli to give Monti an early 1-0 lead.

The Royals tied the game about five and a half minutes later on a shot that snuck past senior goalkeeper Sam Brown. Two minutes later Brown made a save on a free kick to keep the game tied.

Despite dominating possession, Monti gave up another goal with 1:03 left in the half, but Brandt tied it 18 seconds later on a chip shot over the goalie to make it 2-2.

The score stayed that way until Vasoli’s game-winner. Three minutes before Vasoli scored, Brown kept the game tied after making a save off a rebound after the ball hit off the crossbar.

Haase kept pace with Hanson and Vasoli scoring her fourth of the year with 17:16 remaining in the game to finish off Watertown-Mayer 4-2.

“It’s dangerous,” Head Coach Nathan Budish said of his three leading scorer’s play. “When you don’t have one main goal scorer, it’s hard to shut that down. We can score from all sides of the field at different angles with different players. That’s definitely a strength, not relying on just one person. When it goes through just one player it can be marked. But when we’re coming from the left, the right and up the middle, it makes us dangerous. It’s fun to see them work together with their combination play. When we see that we’re going to see some fun, exciting soccer this year,” added Budish.

The scary part is there’s things that Monticello can still improve at despite their quality form early. Budish thought the two goals they allowed were pretty cheap and after discussing that at halftime, Monti kept a clean sheet for the last 40 minutes after cleaning some things up and improving their focus and intensity.

Vasoli and Haase both finished with a goal and 2 assists and the Magic have outscored opponents 13 to three through four games.

The Magic’s next three games are on the road. On Tuesday they travel to Delano (0-2). On Thursday they’re at North Branch (1-4) and on Friday they’re in Orono (0-3).

Their next home match is against Big Lake (1-0-1) on Monday, Sept. 12.

Zimmerman 0, Monticello 3

Monti blanked Zimmerman 3-0 at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Vasoli had a goal and Haase finished with two. Brown made three saves on three shots on goal for her second straight shutout.

