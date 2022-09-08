Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Bank of America just launched a zero-down-payment mortgage for first-time homebuyers — here are 9 more lenders with similar programs
Bank of America recently announced a...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
This Bank of America Mortgage Makes Homeownership More Affordable
Eligible first-time buyers could benefit from this affordable home loan solution. Bank of America is committed to providing more affordable homeownership solutions. The bank's brand-new Community Affordable Loan Solution™ is a no down payment, no closing costs home loan solution for eligible first-time buyers. Find out what you need...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
FOXBusiness
9 ways to improve your credit score before applying for a personal loan
If...
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
FOXBusiness
How to use a personal loan to pay off debt
Out-of-control...
protocol.com
Credit scores are broken. Fixing them is an alluring but elusive opportunity.
Credit scoring doesn’t work well for a lot of people. Those with low incomes, people of color and immigrants have been historically sidelined by the current system. Some of the nation’s most successful struggle with low credit scores despite their wealth. And if your fortune comes from crypto, you might as well be invisible to the current system.
CNET
Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More
Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
The Best Tiny-House Loans of 2022
Many home buyers will need to secure a mortgage in order to buy a new home. But what if they are looking to purchase a tiny house? Buyers wondering, “Can you get a loan for a tiny house?” will be pleased to know that the answer is yes; however, tiny-house financing differs from a traditional mortgage. In fact, traditional mortgages typically are not available as financing for tiny homes. Instead, consumers will need to look to such financial tools as personal loans or financing from tiny-home builders. Also, buyers will see several differences with small-home loans, such as shorter loan terms and higher interest rates than traditional mortgages. Knowing what to expect and who to turn to for a tiny-home mortgage will go a long way in obtaining the best tiny-house loans.
Student Loan Borrowers Can Get Refunds for Pandemic-Era Loan Payments
Student loan borrowers might be surprised to learn that they can get refunds on student loan payments made during the pandemic-era forbearance. In fact, not only can these borrowers get a refund, but they might want to if those loan amounts would be canceled by President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Business Insider
3 lessons a 24-year-old learned working at a bank that helped her pay off $47,000 of student loans in 2 years
Clarisse Sison paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. To clear her debt fast, the 24-year-old made weekly payments of $100 and additional lump-sum payments of up to $800 each month, according to records viewed by Insider. "I had the advantage going into it because I worked...
Business Insider
PrimeLending mortgage review: A strong choice for renovation loans
Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
The Best Solar Panel Loans of 2022
Many homeowners are intrigued by the idea of installing solar panels on their property. Not only can solar panels help lower utility bills by using solar energy in addition to—or instead of—the electrical grid, but homeowners who pivot to solar energy may also be able to shrink their environmental footprint. Although solar panels could save households money in the long run, they require an up-front investment—and that expense can be significant. The average cost of solar panels is $25,633, but prices may be much higher depending on the scale of the project. Homeowners who want to purchase solar panels but are worried about budgeting for installation may find some relief with solar panel loans.
CNET
How to Refinance a HELOC
Taking out a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a straightforward way to tap your home's equity -- often at an interest rate that's lower than what you'll get with other types of financing. Common uses for HELOC funds are home renovations, major life expenses like college tuition or to pay down high-interest debt like credit card debt.
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
