Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Remote rescues will be easier
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Search and Rescue is getting a wheeled rescue litter. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said the litter would have been a big help when SAR responded to an ATV crash recently. “A six-person team hand carried the person along a narrow ATV trail...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Ambulance Service Transitioning to MetroWest
BAKER COUNTY – (Original Release from the City Manager of Baker City), Last Wednesday, Baker County signed a five-year contract with Metro West to provide ambulance services in the Baker County Baker ASA. As we approach October 1, 2022, Metro West is increasing its presence in the ASA. We appreciate their work and willingness to assist even before a contract had been finalized. With a finalized contract Baker City, LifeFlight, and Metro West can now complete preparations for transitioning FireMed customers over to Metro West. I know lots of questions about FireMed and the transition are circulating. The situation with the FireMed memberships has evolved as time has passed. Right now, if you have a FireMed membership, it will automatically roll into a LifeGuard membership for ground transport. Air transport will remain with LifeFlight. If your membership is currently expiring, you should still be able to sign up with FireMed until the end of September, and then the membership will roll into a LifeGuard membership with the other memberships.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Updates – Union County
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: Work here will continue for the next several weeks. Travel over the bridge will be reduced to one lane this week and then closed the following week. Throughout this week, crews will be work on repairing portions of the bridge structure.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Storybook Quilt Auction to Support Local Families
BAKER CITY — (Release from Baker Relief Nursery) Baker Relief Nursery is now into their 2nd year of providing critical care services in their mission to provide support for rural children and their families. Empowering parents by helping to enhance parenting skills while promoting parent-child relationships to create a healthy and nurturing home environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Baker City this Week
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Fire Department) Earlier this week the Baker City Fire Department was dispatched to 1641 Washington Ave for a house fire. According to the department, upon arrival, they found a structure fire with heavy fire involvement in the room facing Washington Street. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unintentional electrical caused fire. Involved agencies included Baker Rural Fire, Bowen Valley, Baker County Dispatch, OTEC, Cascade Natural Gas, Baker City Public Works and Baker City Police. No injuries were reported.
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Protect Young Eyes Presentation for Union County Parents
LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Safe Communities Coalition) The internet provides an incomprehensible wealth of information and easy access to practically any conceivable topic. However, safely navigating the virtual space and regulating one’s online exposure can be challenging, especially for those inexperienced with the more dangerous aspects of the web. To reign in the issue of problematic youth internet and technology usage, the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, in cooperation with the District Attorney, will be presenting the Protect Young Eyes program.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Forty Thousand Acres of Union County Remain Outside Fire Protection Districts
UNION COUNTY – In an emergency, dialing 911 is quick, simple and ensures that the correct teams are sent where they need to go and can find who they need to help. However, the actual process of coordinating and dispatching EMS teams, notably firefighters, is complex and relies on a clear understanding between agencies of who protects what area. Things get even more complicated when trying to manage massive areas that, legally, aren’t protected by anyone. Union County is currently facing this issue, with some forty thousand acres of rural land sitting outside of any of the counties fire protection districts or Oregon Department of Forestry jurisdiction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW approves lethal removal of Horseshoe Pack wolves
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized a limited-duration kill permit against the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in Umatilla County. The agency said that all non-lethal measures have failed to stop depredations. The livestock producer or their agents can take up to two wolves between now and Oct. 7.
Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week
PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
Comments / 0